ICIS expands polymer demand insight to help customers make better decisions across global plastics markets

LONDON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS, a global leader in commodity intelligence, has secured exclusive access to the AMI Polymer Demand and Plastics Processors database, enhancing its ability to provide customers with deeper, more connected insight into global polymer demand and enabling broader downstream analysis of how materials are used across virgin polymers, recyclates, compounds, masterbatch and additives.



By bringing AMI's established downstream analysis into the ICIS Supply & Demand Database, customers can now access a more complete picture of the plastics value chain. This connects production, consumption and application-level insight in a single, trusted source – enabling a better understanding of how changes in sectors such as packaging, automotive and energy translate into polymer demand.

In practical terms, this means customers can move beyond fragmented or inferred demand signals and instead work with granular, validated data on how polymers are used across key processes including injection moulding, extrusion and compounding. It also provides deeper visibility into growth areas such as flexible film and circular plastics, supporting more informed decisions on pricing, sourcing, investment and strategy.

Dean Curtis, CEO & Managing Director of ICIS, said: "Customers increasingly need a complete view of polymer markets—not just supply, but how demand is evolving at a granular level. By integrating AMI's data into the ICIS supply and demand capability, we are enabling customers to better understand where the market is moving and make decisions with greater confidence."

Curtis added: "AMI has long-standing credibility in plastics market intelligence, particularly in downstream market analysis. By combining this data together with our existing expertise, we will empower our customers with richer insight into supply and demand, a comprehensive view of global polymer markets, and trusted guidance to interpret what the data really means in this fast-moving landscape."



AMI's Director of Market Intelligence, Martyna Fong said: "AMI's demand and processor data enables ICIS to offer additional value to a broad set of customers. Meanwhile AMI's market intelligence offering will continue to focus on delivering in-depth reports as well as bespoke consulting services for the plastics and packaging industries. We are also strengthening and broadening our portfolio of international events, which include North America's largest annual plastics industry exhibition, as well as major new expos for the textiles recycling sector held in Belgium and the USA."

For further information, please visit: ICIS Supply and Demand Database and AMI Plastics

About ICIS

ICIS – Independent Commodity Intelligence Services – helps businesses mitigate risk, improve productivity, and capitalise on new opportunities. We make some of the world's most important markets more trusted and predictable by providing meaningful data and thought leadership that drive better, more strategic decisions. Our global presence ensures companies around the world have the targeted intelligence they need to make thousands of mission-critical decisions across energy, petrochemical and fertilizer supply chains every day. Working with our customers, we shape tomorrow by connecting markets and optimising the world's valuable resources. With a global team of more than 800 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo and Perth.

ICIS is part of RELX, a FTSE100 company.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and territories and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 37,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £46bn/€53bn/$61bn.



About AMI

Established in 1986, AMI has been a leading provider of expert knowledge, in-depth research, market intelligence and events for the global plastics industry for over 40 years.

AMI exhibitions connect thousands of decision makers from across the globe in the textile recycling and plastic processing industries (including compounding, extrusion, polymer testing and recycling). AMI Plastics World Expo (held in Cleveland, Ohio) is the largest annual plastics industry event in the USA. Its c.20 conferences inspire ideas, promote meaningful conversations and build long-lasting relationships for industry leaders.

SOURCE ICIS