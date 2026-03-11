ICIS introduces Iberian and Italian flake pricing to reflect regional divergence in rPET market

LONDON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing regional divergence in Europe's recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) market has prompted ICIS , a global source of independent commodity intelligence, to introduce two new colourless (C) rPET flake price assessments for Iberia and Italy. The move reflects distinct supply, feedstock and demand dynamics in the two regions and further expands ICIS' established Europe rPET pricing service.

The new price assessments are divided by region and comprise:

rPET Colourless hot-washed flake FD Iberia

rPET Colourless hot-washed flake FD Italy

The launch follows continued evaluation of market developments and evolves ICIS' previous Southern Europe flake price quotation to reflect the growing divergence between the Iberian (Spain and Portugal) and Italian markets.

Adding this regional granularity enables ICIS to better represent increasing differences in feedstock post-consumer PET bottle bale prices, quality and availability, as well as distinct supply and demand dynamics within Iberia and Italy.

The wider European rPET market has faced significant challenges in recent years in terms of pricing and demand. Market participants have contended with competition from lower-priced virgin PET and competitively priced imports of rPET flake and food-grade pellet (FGP) from non-EU recyclers. Against this backdrop, the need for transparent, independent pricing benchmarks has become increasingly important.

At the same time, the regulatory landscape across Europe continues to evolve. Most recently, the new Single Use Plastics Directive (SUPD) Implementing Decision delayed the eligibility of non-EU origin rPET to count towards the mandated 25% recycled content target in PET beverage bottles until 21 November 2027. It remains to be seen whether this will significantly impact supply and pricing dynamics within Europe between 2026 and 2027.

The new price series will help downstream plastic packaging converters, sheet and thermoform manufacturers, and beverage brands (FMCGs), providing clearer visibility on regional market conditions and supporting procurement, contracting and investment decisions.

Matt Tudball, Senior Editor, Recycling at ICIS, said: "The European rPET market has become increasingly complex since COVID and with the implementation of legislation such as the SUPD and EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR)."

"We are also seeing a lot more regional differences in bale pricing and quality, material availability and demand dynamics. This is particularly true when comparing the prices, access to and yields of bales from Spain with Italy, for example. By separating Iberia and Italy into distinct colourless flake assessments, we are providing the market with more precise and actionable benchmarks and giving additional insight on the southern European flake sector, and what drives prices and demand in these two distinctly different markets."

"In a period marked by regulatory change, import pressures and competition from virgin PET, transparency is essential. These new price series give converters, recyclers and brand owners the clarity they need to navigate ongoing volatility and uncertainty and make informed commercial decisions."

The addition of the Iberian and Italian colourless rPET flake assessments strengthens ICIS' comprehensive coverage of European mechanical recycling markets, alongside its established price benchmarks, analytics and recycling supply trackers. Together, these tools enable market participants across the value chain to compare regional developments, monitor regulatory impacts and track progress towards circular economy targets with greater confidence.

To find out more, please visit: https://www.icis.com/explore/commodities/chemicals/r-pet/

