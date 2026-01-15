iCivics and More Perfect Announce New 'Rule of Law' Learning Experience to Equip Students With Core Civic Skills

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, with the support of More Perfect, a bipartisan alliance of 43 of the nation's Presidential Centers and other partners, iCivics, the nation's leading civic education nonprofit, announced a new package of interactive content to strengthen students' understanding of the rule of law through innovative, scenario-based learning experiences. This new initiative builds on a longstanding collaboration between iCivics and More Perfect, which co-hosted an action-promoting event on Constitution Day last year and has worked together to advance More Perfect's Democracy Goal 1, Universal Civic Learning.

While the overwhelming majority of Americans continue to believe in the importance of the rule of law, education around this core democratic principle has declined gradually over the past decade. Educators across the country report growing challenges in teaching foundational civics topics amid intense political polarization, and they need ideologically neutral approaches that help high school students understand how the Constitution and the rule of law operate in practice.

"Educators and parents trust iCivics to help them teach complex civic topics in ways that are balanced and engaging for today's classrooms," said Louise Dubé, Chief Executive Officer at iCivics. "With the support of More Perfect, we can expand this work and give students the tools they need to understand the role of the rule of law and experience its relevance to them."

iCivics' free, nonpartisan online games and resources are used annually by more than 145,000 teachers and 9 million students. The Rule of Law interactive content, which will be available for the 2026-2027 school year, will provide students with meaningful opportunities to explore how the rule of law can be found in the day-to-day life of a community. Students will have to navigate the challenges of maintaining the rule of law, and as they do so, discover the core elements of the concept, including how the rule of law protects individual rights and preserves the common good.

"Democracy depends on a shared understanding of the rule of law," said John Bridgeland, Founder & CEO of More Perfect. "By supporting iCivics' innovative and trusted approach, we are helping ensure students across the country can engage with this foundational principle in a way that is relevant, accessible, and nonpartisan."

The Rule of Law interactive content will present real-world scenarios that challenge students to assume the role of a public official or civic actor (such as a mayor or city inspector) and make decisions that reveal the five core elements of the rule of law:

Equality of Law

Clear and Accessible Laws

Judicial Independence

Fair Legal Processes

Limited and Accountable Government

To ensure relevance and classroom confidence, iCivics will incorporate extensive user testing with teachers and students throughout development and convene a bipartisan advisory group of constitutional law scholars to guide nonpartisan content design.

The Rule of Law interactive content will serve as a cornerstone of iCivics' civic learning efforts following the national commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and is expected to reach more than 200,000 students in its first full year.

About More Perfect

More Perfect is a bipartisan alliance of 43 Presidential Centers, National Archives Foundation, American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Karsh Institute for Democracy at the University of Virginia, and more than 100 organizations working together to advance five foundational Democracy Goals: 1) Universal Civic Learning; 2) Expanding National Service & Volunteering; 3) Bridging Divides & Building Trust; 4) Trusted Elections & More Representative and Responsive Governance; and 5) Access to Trusted News & Information.

About iCivics

Founded in 2009 by Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, iCivics is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to advancing civic learning by providing educators and students with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to embrace and engage in our civic life together. iCivics empowers educators and leads the movement to make civic education a nationwide priority so all young people have the confidence to shape the world around them and believe in our country's future.

