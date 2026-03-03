NEWARK, N.J., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As digital learning and personal audio devices become central to childhood, experts warn of rising risks of preventable hearing damage. Marking World Hearing Day, iClever, the No.1 selling kids' headphone brand in the U.S. online market, today announced a strategic collaboration with Kellsie Busho, Au.D., CCC-A, who serves as a compensated Chief Hearing Safety Advisor to iClever.

iClever Joins Forces with Renowned Audiologist Kellsie Busho to Champion Children’s Hearing Health on World Hearing Day 2026

With the World Health Organization (WHO) estimating that over one billion young people are at risk of hearing loss due to unsafe listening habits, the partnership aims to bridge the gap between advanced audio technology and clinical expertise by providing science-based guidance and safe listening solutions for families nationwide.

Expertise Meets Parenting Reality

Dr. Kellsie Busho, Director of Clinical Programs for Audiology, brings both clinical expertise and personal experience. " As an audiologist and a mother, I understand the long-term impact of noise and the challenges of managing screen time and volume," said Dr. Busho. "I partnered with iClever because they prioritize the physiological needs of growing ears. Their commitment to the 85dB safety limit and ergonomic design gives parents the peace of mind they deserve."

Empowering Parents Through Education

Through this partnership, iClever and Dr. Busho will launch a series of educational initiatives for modern families, addressing common concerns such as managing volume creep in noisy environments and recognizing early signs of listening fatigue in children.

Leading with SafeSound Technology

At the core of iClever's industry leadership is its proprietary SafeSound system, which regulates sound output across the full frequency spectrum within 74–85 dBA in compliance with EU EN50332 standards and WHO guidelines. The system also incorporates targeted protection in the critical 3–6 kHz range and integrates Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology to help reduce the need for higher volumes in noisy environments.

"Our mission has always been to protect the joy of sound for the next generation," said Sam, SVP of iClever. "By bringing Dr. Busho's clinical expertise into our product development and community outreach, we are reinforcing our position as the gold standard in hearing safety."

Commitment to Community

iClever has also donated over 14,900 headphones to more than 2,400 schools across the U.S., supporting safer and more focused learning environments.

For more information on children's hearing safety from hearing experts, please visit: https://iclever.com/pages/hearing-experts .

