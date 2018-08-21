Icon Global Announces Final Call For Offers On $250m Sandow Lakes Ranch

The 31-mile long, contiguous property is slated to become home to top-tier companies in various industries, including: technology, solar, ranching, and mixed-use developments. The sale is expected to close by the end of 4th Quarter 2018.

Global tech giant, Bitmain Technologies Ltd., recently announced a $500 million investment in the launch of its new blockchain data center as part of the Business and Industrial Complex of Sandow Lakes Ranch. With construction already underway, the company anticipates the new facility to initiate operations in early 2019, bringing 400 new jobs to the area. According to a Bitmain press release, "The Milam County blockchain data center and cryptocurrency mining facility represents a key component of Bitmain's strategic investment and expansion plans within North America."

Bitmain is the first of many high-profile and revenue-generating leases to global companies in growing industries such as green energy, agriculture and technology. In fact, several thousand acres have already been allocated for solar development, with Sandow expected to become one of the largest solar sites in Texas.

After Icon Global's May announcement and marketing relaunch, the revised offer memorandum included a restatement of the Sandow Lakes Ranch assets, reflecting a substantially changed and increased revenue stream table as well as several significant add value components associated with the property that have recently come into play in 2018.

"These factors and advancements have considerably increased the market position and viability of Sandow Lakes Ranch," said Bernard Uechtritz, founder of Icon Global. "The property is now well-positioned for high revenue generating opportunities well into the future, making it a substantive and valued investment."

Uechtritz further confirmed that several high revenue-generating lease contracts are in place and they are in negotiations with additional global, national and Texas-based companies to lease, or otherwise occupy and develop, significant portions of the property

Guidelines for Sandow Lakes Ranch Final Call for Offers

The lands and improvements are offered in their entirety along with significant groundwater, surface water and senior diversionary water rights, as well as all owned mineral rights including oil and gas and lignite coal. Also included are the property's significant transportation infrastructures and facilities.

All qualified persons or parties should submit offers to Icon Global Group on or before September 14, 2018.

Any and all communication regarding the call for offers, including requests, inquiries, or scheduling must be directed to representative broker Bernard Uechtritz via e-mail (bu@icon.global) or by phone (214.855.4000).

About Sandow Lakes Ranch



Formerly known as the Sandow Mine and currently owned by Alcoa USA corp., the site was once the home to the world's largest aluminum smeltering facility. The property is situated between Austin and San Antonio, in Texas' "Golden Triangle," and represents the largest water rights opportunity in the state. With thousands of acres of highly improved pastoral and agriculture land, the sprawling property sits on award-winning, fertile reclaimed mine land. The Sandow Lakes Complex includes current industrial, warehouse, intermodal and power facilities as well as 14 pristine lakes, surrounded by wooded recreational property.

About Icon Global Group and Bernard Uechtritz



International real estate advisor, Bernard Uechtritz, and his Icon Global Group (www.icon.global) are specialists in the marketing and sale of unique ranches and one-of-a-kind properties of all types. They are the leading Briggs Freeman Sotheby's and Sotheby's International Realty Ranch Sales Team worldwide.

In 2016, Uechtritz successfully led the record-breaking worldwide marketing and sales campaign of the largest sale in US ranching history – the W.T. Waggoner Ranch. The $725 million listing was also the highest sale ever recorded in the history of Sotheby's International Realty globally.

With a career spanning 30 years, Uechtritz sells exclusive, unique and often difficult real estate. He is known as the "go-to, can-do" fixer of formidable deals. He currently resides in Dallas, TX.

SOURCE Icon Global Group

Related Links

https://www.icon.global

