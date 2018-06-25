Icon. Legend. The Duke.

INDIAN LAND, S.C., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary screen star John Wayne, better known as "The Duke," is considered to be one of the greatest movie stars of all time, and quite literally, an American icon. He has had a career that has spanned more than forty years, and he has appeared in 140 movies. General entertainment network INSP will celebrate his legacy with THE DUKE DAYS OF SUMMER.

During the month of July, INSP will air some of Wayne's most popular films including The Alamo, The War Wagon, The Shootist and The Undefeated (see the entire lineup below). Whether you are a John Wayne aficionado, or if The Duke is new to you, we hope you will join us by putting the spotlight on a true legend!

JULY on INSP

















FRIDAY 6/29

FRIDAY 7/6

FRIDAY 7/13

FRIDAY 7/20

FRIDAY 7/27

9p

The Alamo - 1960

9p

The War Wagon

9p

The Sons of Katie Elder

9p

Big Jake

9p

Cahill, United States Marshal

SATURDAY 6/30

SATURDAY 7/7

SATURDAY 7/14

SATURDAY 7/21

SATURDAY 7/28

8p

Hondo

8p

Cahill, United States Marshal

8p

Big Jake

8p

The Shootist

8p

The Undefeated

SUNDAY 7/1

SUNDAY 7/8

SUNDAY 7/15

SUNDAY 7/22

SUNDAY 7/29

2p

The Quiet Man

2p

The Undefeated

2p

The War Wagon

2p

The Sons of Katie Elder

2p

The Quiet Man

10p

Big Jake

10p

The Shootist

10p

Cahill, United States Marshal

10p

McLintock!

10p

The War Wagon

12:30a

The Quiet Man

12a

The Undefeated

12a

The Shootist

1a

The Sons of Katie Elder

12:30a

Big Jake

 

