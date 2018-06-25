Icon. Legend. The Duke.

During the month of July, INSP will air some of Wayne's most popular films including The Alamo, The War Wagon, The Shootist and The Undefeated (see the entire lineup below). Whether you are a John Wayne aficionado, or if The Duke is new to you, we hope you will join us by putting the spotlight on a true legend!

FRIDAY 6/29 FRIDAY 7/6 FRIDAY 7/13 FRIDAY 7/20 FRIDAY 7/27 9p The Alamo - 1960 9p The War Wagon 9p The Sons of Katie Elder 9p Big Jake 9p Cahill, United States Marshal SATURDAY 6/30 SATURDAY 7/7 SATURDAY 7/14 SATURDAY 7/21 SATURDAY 7/28 8p Hondo 8p Cahill, United States Marshal 8p Big Jake 8p The Shootist 8p The Undefeated SUNDAY 7/1 SUNDAY 7/8 SUNDAY 7/15 SUNDAY 7/22 SUNDAY 7/29 2p The Quiet Man 2p The Undefeated 2p The War Wagon 2p The Sons of Katie Elder 2p The Quiet Man 10p Big Jake 10p The Shootist 10p Cahill, United States Marshal 10p McLintock! 10p The War Wagon 12:30a The Quiet Man 12a The Undefeated 12a The Shootist 1a The Sons of Katie Elder 12:30a Big Jake

