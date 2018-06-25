Icon. Legend. The Duke.

INDIAN LAND, S.C., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary screen star John Wayne, better known as "The Duke," is considered to be one of the greatest movie stars of all time, and quite literally, an American icon. He has had a career that has spanned more than forty years, and he has appeared in 140 movies. General entertainment network INSP will celebrate his legacy with THE DUKE DAYS OF SUMMER.
During the month of July, INSP will air some of Wayne's most popular films including The Alamo, The War Wagon, The Shootist and The Undefeated (see the entire lineup below). Whether you are a John Wayne aficionado, or if The Duke is new to you, we hope you will join us by putting the spotlight on a true legend!
|
JULY on INSP
|
FRIDAY 6/29
|
FRIDAY 7/6
|
FRIDAY 7/13
|
FRIDAY 7/20
|
FRIDAY 7/27
|
9p
|
The Alamo - 1960
|
9p
|
The War Wagon
|
9p
|
The Sons of Katie Elder
|
9p
|
Big Jake
|
9p
|
Cahill, United States Marshal
|
SATURDAY 6/30
|
SATURDAY 7/7
|
SATURDAY 7/14
|
SATURDAY 7/21
|
SATURDAY 7/28
|
8p
|
Hondo
|
8p
|
Cahill, United States Marshal
|
8p
|
Big Jake
|
8p
|
The Shootist
|
8p
|
The Undefeated
|
SUNDAY 7/1
|
SUNDAY 7/8
|
SUNDAY 7/15
|
SUNDAY 7/22
|
SUNDAY 7/29
|
2p
|
The Quiet Man
|
2p
|
The Undefeated
|
2p
|
The War Wagon
|
2p
|
The Sons of Katie Elder
|
2p
|
The Quiet Man
|
10p
|
Big Jake
|
10p
|
The Shootist
|
10p
|
Cahill, United States Marshal
|
10p
|
McLintock!
|
10p
|
The War Wagon
|
12:30a
|
The Quiet Man
|
12a
|
The Undefeated
|
12a
|
The Shootist
|
1a
|
The Sons of Katie Elder
|
12:30a
|
Big Jake
