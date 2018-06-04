Iconic Address Downtown Opens Doors to Hotel Guests

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700496/Address_Downtown_Lobby.jpg )



Address Downtown has opened with several innovative features including new restaurant concepts, more rooms and suites, The Spa at Address Downtown, and a brand-new interior design. With 220 guest rooms and suites, Address Downtown will add more features in the coming days.

Olivier Harnisch, CEO of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: "Address Downtown holds a special place in the hearts of all discerning travellers and guests. We are bringing to life a crowning glory in our hotel assets upholding the distinctive positioning of 'where life happens'."

At 302 metres in 63 levels, Address Downtown is only 15 minutes from the Dubai International Airport. Set in the heart of Downtown Dubai, it is in walking distance of The Dubai Mall.

From the generosity of space to the rareness of finishes, the rooms and suites are equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi, interactive TVs, room automation and entertainment interface. Guests can choose from 16 immaculately appointed room and suite choices.

The hotel is introducing its popular The Restaurant at Address Downtown, designed as an avant-garde French apartment. Also, open are the Lounge, a social oasis, and Katana offering robatayaki-style cuisine.

Soon to open are The Galliard bringing Turkish flavours and inventive expressions of French and Spanish cuisine; and STK, an American steakhouse in the form of a contemporary lounge.

The Cigar Lounge is a connoisseur's regal retreat and the Club Lounge, exclusively for guests in the Club Suites and Rooms, offers international cuisine and complimentary beverages. Neos, the ultra-luxury lounge on Level 63, and Zeta, an al fresco outlet will open shortly.

Address Downtown has a selection of meeting venues while rejuvenating treatments ensure the delicate balance between body and mind at The Spa at Address Downtown. The hotel's classic refinement and modern sophistication ensure its stand-out appeal. Bearing the hallmarks of great public spaces throughout the world, the lobby is marked by fine architectural detailing and offers hand-crafted accessories.

Emaar Hospitality Group also operates Address Boulevard, Address Dubai Mall, Palace Downtown, Vida Downtown and Manzil Downtown in Downtown Dubai. Bookings can be made online at http://www.addresshotels.com

