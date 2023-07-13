ICONIC ARTIST, HEBRU BRANTLEY AND SPIRITS VETERAN, PETER IBRAHIM LAUNCH THE OLD G, A GIN DESIGNED TO REPRESENT THE UNDERREPRESENTED

The Product is Now Available for Purchase in Florida, Georgia, California, Illinois, New York and New Jersey

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Old G, a premium, London Dry Gin that is crafted using traditional methods and without any artificial flavors or colors, has announced its debut. Expertly distilled using only the finest botanicals, The Old G is exceptionally smooth and crafted in limited quantities to ensure exceptional quality and a flawlessly enjoyable drinking experience with every pour.

Iconic artist Hebru Brantley has teamed up with spirits veteran Peter Ibrahim to create a product that proudly represents the minority community.

"We're thrilled to announce the launch of The Old G. It was our goal to create a Gin that stands deliciously on its own, without the need for any modifiers or mixers to enhance its exceptional taste – and that's exactly what we did here," said Peter Ibrahim, Head of Brand and Founder of The Old G. "We also wanted to create a product that gives a voice to underrepresented communities. As an Egyptian teaming up with a prominent Black artist, it was crucial to build a brand that reflects our upbringing, struggles, and our perseverance in this industry."

The Old G is not just a drink, it's about embracing the spirit of the "Old G's" that are the pillars of neighborhoods and communities. It is a masterfully crafted Gin that creates a bold yet distinctively smooth taste that can be consumed neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail.

The iconic bottle design, created by Hebru Brantley, will stand out on any shelf, whether it be at home or in a bar/restaurant.

"The design of the bottle comes from the minimalistic idea of stripping the unnecessary and intentionally focusing on simplicity. The minimalism is also a way of having the product stand on its own – where the bottle, logo and overall design does not take away from the spirit itself," said Hebru Brantley, Head of Creative for The Old G.

The Old G is now available to purchase in 750ML bottles for $34.99 in the states of Florida, Georgia, California, Illinois, New York and New Jersey, and additional states soon. A map of available locations to purchase The Old G can be found here. Additionally, the product can be shipped to 32 states across the country. To buy now, please visit here.

For more information on The Old G, visit https://theoldg.com/ and follow along on Instagram @theoldgspirit

ABOUT THE OLD G: The Old G is a premium, London dry Gin that stands proudly as a minority-owned brand. Crafted using traditional methods and all-natural ingredients sourced from the finest farms, it represents the underrepresented voices in the spirits community. Founder Peter Ibrahim and Head of Creative Hebru Brantley have infused their passion and vision into The Old G Gin, creating a spirit that celebrates diversity and delivers an unparalleled drinking experience. Designed to be enjoyed neat, on the rocks or with one mixer, The Old G showcases its smooth taste profile, allowing you to savor its exceptional flavors. Learn more about our mission at https://theoldg.com/  

