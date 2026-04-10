Iconic Candy Expands Retro Sours at Target With Four Fan-Requested Flavors -- Available for a Limited Time Only

Watermelon. Passion Fruit. Raspberry. Mango. Five weeks. Don't miss it.

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Candy, the fast-growing nostalgia-driven confectionery company known for bringing back fan-favorite classics, today announced the expansion of its Retro Sours lineup at Target with four fan-requested flavors—Watermelon, Passionfruit, Raspberry, and Mango—available for a limited five-week run.

Driven by overwhelming consumer demand, this latest drop reflects what fans have been asking for: more flavors, more variety, and more ways to experience Retro Sours at retail.

The Target Run is on the Clock! 4 Flavors. 4 Weeks!

"We've been hearing it nonstop—customers have been begging for more Retro Sours flavors at Target," said Kim Wiesen, Co-Founder of Iconic Candy. "So we gave it to them. This expansion is directly driven by our fans and what they want to see on shelves."

The excitement is already proven. During Iconic Candy's last Target launch in November, Retro Sours sold out within weeks, exceeding expectations and driving strong consumer demand across stores nationwide. With even more variety this time around, the brand anticipates another high-velocity, must-shop moment.

With vibrant packaging, craveable flavor profiles, and strong social buzz, the new lineup is positioned to be a standout in Target's candy aisle—and a must-have for both nostalgic fans and new consumers alike.

But there's a catch. These flavors are only available for five weeks.

"We're creating moments, not just products," Wiesen added. "If you see them in-store, grab them—because once they're gone, they're gone."

Consumers are encouraged to visit their local Target stores now to experience the drop before it disappears.

For more information and to explore the full Iconic Candy collection, visit iconiccandy.com and follow @IconicCandy_ on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook

ABOUT ICONIC CANDY, LLC

Iconic Candy is on a mission to bring back the sweetest parts of growing up. From Creme Savers® to Bubble Jug®, Retro Sours®, Ouch! Bubble Gum®, and more, Iconic Candy revives the legendary brands fans loved then—and still crave today. Every product is recreated with care, ensuring the same flavors and experiences that made them iconic in the first place.

Iconic Candy, LLC is not connected with the manufacturer of the original product nor ALTOIDS® or WM. WRIGLEY JR. COMPANY.

Contact: Kim Wiesen

732-443-3043

[email protected]

www.iconiccandy.com

SOURCE Iconic Candy