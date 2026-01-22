Iconic Evolution Meets Electric Innovation in Scottsdale: Discover the 2026 Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology SUV

Experience the Future of Adventure with Our Comprehensive 2026 Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology SUV Research

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale proudly announces the arrival of comprehensive 2026 Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology SUV research, providing an in-depth look at the first fully electric G-Class. As the premier Mercedes-Benz dealership in Scottsdale, our team remains dedicated to offering the most current data on this groundbreaking vehicle. Furthermore, we now have 2026 models both in stock and available for order to meet the high demand of our discerning clientele.

Electrifying Performance and Capability

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology SUV.

The new electric G-Class maintains its legendary silhouette while introducing a revolution in propulsion. Consequently, the Mercedes G 580 SUV performance is defined by four individually controlled electric motors that deliver a combined 579 horsepower. This quad-motor setup allows for the innovative G-TURN, which enables the vehicle to spin on its own axis on loose terrain. Moreover, the SUV boasts a 33.5-inch fording depth, actually surpassing its gasoline-powered counterparts.

The Pinnacle of Modern Refinement

Stepping inside the cabin reveals a world where traditional craftsmanship meets forward-thinking utility. The 2026 G 580 SUV luxury and technological experience includes hand-finished Nappa leather and the intuitive MBUX infotainment system. Additionally, the current G-Class inventory highlights several key standard features:

Dual 12.3-inch high-resolution display screens.

The G-ROAR acoustic experience that provides a powerful auditory backdrop.

A "Transparent Hood" camera view to see the path directly beneath the front wheels.

Virtual differential locks through precise torque vectoring for off-road mastery.

Advanced Engineering for the Future

"Our new 2026 Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology SUV research proves that transitioning to electric power does not mean sacrificing the soul of the G-Wagon," says Matt McDermott, spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale. "Instead, the G 580 SUV technology enhances the driving experience, offering more precision on the trails and a quieter, more composed ride through the streets of Scottsdale. We invite our neighbors to explore how this icon has been reinvented for a new era."

Choosing our dealership ensures a bespoke buying experience tailored to your lifestyle. Besides our expert staff, we offer a state-of-the-art facility located conveniently across from Scottsdale Fashion Square. Visit us today to discover why the G-Class remains "stronger than time."

Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale

For more information about current offers and vehicle availability or to schedule a test drive, buyers can contact Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale at 480-845-0012, visit www.mbscottsdale.com, or stop by the dealership at 4725 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Media Contact: Matt McDermott, 480-213-1265, [email protected]

Disclaimers:

EPA estimated driving range with a fully charged battery. Driving range may vary based on terrain, temperature, driving style, optional equipment, use of vehicle features, and other factors. For informational and comparison purposes only. See your dealer for more information.

Charging times are estimated and may vary by location, equipment and other conditions. Charging stations must be compatible with Combined Charging System (CCS) or accessory Mercedes-Benz NACS DC Fast-charging Adapter, available from your dealer. See your dealer for more information.

