From the #1 even skincare brand globally**, Eucerin's NEW scientifically advanced Radiant Tone Collection visibly improves the appearance of persistent dark spots due to aging, sun exposure and imperfections.

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eucerin, a dermatologist recommended brand with 100+ years of skincare expertise, is expanding its face care line and launching the revolutionary new Radiant Tone Collection, formulated to visibly reduce the appearance of dark spots over time, and improve skin's radiance in as little as two weeks.

Iconic Skincare Brand Eucerin Launches Groundbreaking New Radiant Tone Collection, Formulated to Visibly Reduce the Look of Persistent Dark Spots*

Eucerin conducted an extensive study in the U.S.***, and found that a staggering 48% of consumers struggle with the appearance of dark spots. In response, Eucerin developed a highly efficacious face care solution that improves the look of uneven skin while respecting its natural tone.

"This collection is the culmination of more than a decade of dedicated scientific research," explains Frank Kirchner, Director of Clinical and Scientific Affairs at Beiersdorf. "We meticulously tested thousands of ingredient and formula combinations to ensure all of the products in the Radiant Tone Collection deliver the significant results that consumers are craving and deserve."

The Radiant Tone Collection is suitable for all skin types, and is comprised of a range of five products designed to be used daily:

Eucerin Radiant Tone Cleansing Gel: Gently cleanses and exfoliates with 2% AHA Complex enriched formula for instantly radiant skin.

Eucerin Radiant Tone Dual Serum: Formulated with Thiamidol, it helps visibly reduce the look of persistent dark spots due to sunlight exposure, imperfections, and aging. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, it smooths the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

Eucerin Radiant Tone Daily Lotion SPF 30: Formulated with Thiamidol and Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen. Helps visibly reduce the look of persistent dark spots due to sunlight exposure, imperfections, and aging and prevent their reappearance with regular use.

Eucerin Radiant Tone Night Cream: Formulated with Thiamidol, it helps visibly reduce the look of persistent dark spots due to sunlight exposure, imperfections, and aging. Supports a visibly renewed appearance and helps restore skin's radiance.

Eucerin Radiant Tone Eye Cream: Formulated with Thiamidol & Hyaluronic Acid. Instantly brightens with light reflecting pigments, helps reduce the look of puffiness, and visibly corrects the appearance of brown dark circles with regular use.

"The key to the Radiant Tone Collection's exceptional efficacy is the formulas enriched with Thiamidol****," says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner. "Dark spots are associated with an enzyme in your skin. These revolutionary formulas have been shown to enhance the skin's appearance by helping to reduce the look of dark spots on the surface of the skin, over time."

For those looking for a cosmetic dark spot collection, the search is over. The Radiant Tone Collection is currently available on Amazon.com, with prices ranging from $18.99 to $39.99 per product. For more information, visit www.EucerinUS.com .

About Eucerin

Beiersdorf Inc is the North American affiliate of Beiersdorf AG, which has stood for innovative, high-quality skincare products for over a century. The company's portfolio of leading international brands includes Eucerin, NIVEA, Aquaphor, Coppertone, La Prairie and most recently, Chantecaille. Since the 1900s, Eucerin has made healthy-looking skin its mission. High-quality, clinically proven formulations are what have made Eucerin an essential part of everyday skin health for over 100 years, and the brand dermatologists recommend. Eucerin is committed to providing the best skincare solutions for their consumers by offering proven products that moisturize, support and help protect skin. For more information, visit www.EucerinUS.com or follow Eucerin on social media @EucerinUS.

*Due to sun exposure, imperfections, and aging

**Beiersdorf analysis of IQVIA Consumer Health Sell-Out Data based on 16 countries (excluding the US), MAT 08/2023

***Beiersdorf proprietary Brand Health Tracker 2023, n=972

****Excluding Eucerin Radiant Tone Cleansing Gel

