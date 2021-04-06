Iconic southern brand Duke's Mayonnaise introduces bold new products

These new products are inspired by the brand's southern heritage, following in the tradition of entrepreneur Eugenia Duke's one-of-a-kind mayonnaise recipe that's graced tables for over 100 years. As with all Duke's products, these new items are made with only quality ingredients, and no high fructose corn syrup.

New Duke's Hint of Lime Mayonnaise is the classic Duke's Mayonnaise you know and love with a splash of real lime juice for a bold, new spread. Duke's is also launching four mayonnaises with flavors that speak to Duke's southern heritage – Bacon & Tomato, Cucumber Dill, Fire Roasted Red Pepper and Habanero Garlic. Duke's Dressings come in Southern Style Coleslaw, Spicy Coleslaw and Creamy Potato Salad. Just pour, mix and enjoy for the perfect Southern side dish. These 8 new Duke's products are hitting grocers' shelves in April of 2021.

"We know our consumers love to experiment in the kitchen. We expect these new products will inspire recipes and meals of our loyal fans by exciting their taste buds with that special, palate-pleasing twang Duke's is known for," said Joe Tuza, "Captain Condiment" / President of Condiments, Sauces and Dressings at Sauer Brands.

These new items are a part of a bold transformation for the brand that began in 2020. Milestones of this transformation include the launch of Duke's Southern Sauces, a line of regionally-inspired barbecue sauces; the introduction of the Duke's It's Got Twang! campaign, which celebrates southern cuisine and Duke's role in turning good dishes into great ones; and the sponsorship of the first ever Duke's Mayo Bowl with the Charlotte Sports Foundation at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

For more information, or to shop our new products, visit dukesmayo.com or follow @dukes_mayonnaise on Instagram and join the conversation by using the #trysometwang hashtag.

About Duke's Mayonnaise

Duke's Mayonnaise was created in 1917 in Greenville, SC by Eugenia Duke. In addition to the flagship mayonnaise, which is still made according to Eugenia's original recipe, Duke's offers light and olive oil mayonnaise, tartar sauce, sandwich relish and six new regionally-inspired Duke's Southern Sauces. For more information, visit dukesmayo.com.

About Sauer Brands

Duke's Mayonnaise is owned by Sauer Brands, Inc., which was founded as The C.F. Sauer Company in 1887 in Richmond, Virginia. The company produces a broad line of inspired flavors to excite and delight consumers in the condiments, spices, seasonings and extracts categories. The company's manufacturing facilities include locations in Richmond, Virginia; Greenville, South Carolina; New Century, Kansas; San Luis Obispo, California; and Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Besides Duke's Mayonnaise, the company's brands include Kernel Season's, The Spice Hunter, Sauer's, BAMA, Gold Medal, Veggie Seasons and Tasty Shakes. Sauer Brands also produces high-quality private-label products for the retail and foodservice channels. Learn more at sauerbrands.com.

