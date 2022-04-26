Iconic SPAM® Brand More Popular Than Ever Around the World

"From people getting inked with SPAM ® tattoos and finding the brand on fine-dining menus to tens of thousands of fans hitting the beaches and restaurants in Hawaii for the Waikiki SPAM JAM ® festival, the SPAM ® brand has some of the most ardent fans you'll find anywhere," said Jennesa Kinscher, senior brand manager of the SPAM ® brand. "The world can't get enough of the unforgettable taste and infinite meal possibilities contained in this little blue can. It truly is the food of the past, present and future."

SPAM JAM® festival is back

After a two-year hiatus, the Waikiki SPAM JAM® festival is back April 22-May 1, celebrating all things SPAM® brand, particularly Hawaiians' love affair with the famous luncheon meat. The SPAM™tastic tradition is considered one of the top annual food fests in Hawaii, drawing upward of 25,000 guests annually.

The festival has pivoted to an in-restaurant event this year, highlighting 27 establishments offering unique SPAM® dishes specially created for the SPAM JAM® festival. It's yet another piece of evidence proving the iconic brand is anything but irrelevant, despite its launch in1937, 85 years ago.

This year's food-forward experience will celebrate and give a boost to businesses that have been hit hard by the COVD-19 pandemic. Festival-goers can experience delicious SPAM® dishes ranging from candied SPAM® hula pie to pineapple plantation SPAM® and eggs, and even a SPAM® can mai tai cocktail. Check out the list of participating restaurants here.

New on the menu

If you can't make it to Waikiki this year, don't worry. Head to the brand's website to find a restaurant near you so you can celebrate the SPAM JAM® festival wherever you are. Whether you are looking for a fresh Asian fusion dish, classic American meal, savory Korean barbeque or authentic Hawaiian cuisine, the SPAM® brand has you covered. With over 700 restaurants across the United States serving up SPAM® brand meals, your taste buds are in for a treat.

A work of art belongs in a museum

For another memorable way to connect with the brand, stop by the SPAM® Museum in Austin, Minn. Whether you visit virtually or in person, there is so much to see and do in the 16,000-square-foot building dedicated to the SPAM® brand. Guests are greeted by SPAM™bassadors ready to answer questions and take guests on a guided tour. And if you've never had SPAM® products before, your taste buds will be delighted. SPAM™bassadors are on hand to offer SPAM™ples (SPAM® product served on a pretzel stick) throughout the day.

"Visiting the SPAM® Museum in Austin, Minn., should be on everyone's bucket list. Trust us – you won't regret it," said Savile Lord, SPAM® Museum and community relations manager at Hormel Foods. "Dedicated SPAM® brand fans travel from near and far to take in the rich history and unique experience the SPAM® Museum offers."

The brand's loyal fans have many stories illustrating their connections to the brand. From recipes passed down from generation to generation to family get-togethers, to memories of dining on the storied product during military service, people's connection to the SPAM® brand are deep. The SPAM® brand is even a staple in wilderness firefighting and has a life-and-death bond with smokejumpers, specially trained firefighters who parachute into some of the most challenging wildfires in the United States.

Other notable SPAM™tastic things that set the brand apart include a SPAM® brand partnership with Yahtzee®, dedicated fans' getting the blue SPAM® brand can tattooed on their bodies, a SPAM® brand super hero, and a SPAM® brand-themed wedding that included one loyal UK fan's legally changing his middle name to "I love SPAM®."

For more information

For more information about the SPAM® brand, visit www.SPAM.com and join in the #SPAMSizzle conversation at www.facebook.com/SPAMbrand, www.youtube.com/SPAMbrand, www.twitter.com/SPAMbrand or @SPAMBrand on Instagram.





ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Media Contact:

Hormel Foods Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation