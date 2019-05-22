iCONN Systems Launches Interactive Catalog of Online CAD Downloads Powered by CADENAS PARTsolutions

CINCINNATI, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iCONN Systems, design engineering firm and connector manufacturer, has transformed their customers' online experience by streamlining the path to purchase for standard iCONN products. Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions, iCONN's new product configurator offers instant digital CAD downloads for more than 500 standard connector SKUs, accelerating customers' design process without compromising quality.

iCONN focuses on superior engineered product solutions, customer service and continuous improvement. True to their customer-focused approach, the connector manufacturer leveraged a CAD catalog with instant digital CAD models to save their customers time and ensure product accuracy.

"We want to offer the shortest time from design to purchase as we can. The configurator lets customers get what they need right away and move on to the next thing," said Rick Regole, Director of Sales and Marketing at iCONN Systems. "When a customer's first interaction with iCONN is seamless and quick, that helps differentiate us from other connector manufacturers."

Many connector companies sell their products online through distributors, wherein distributor margin is passed along to the customer. With the standard products available for purchase directly from their website, iCONN customers avoid the distributor margin and get the exact component, directly from the source.

The iCONN configurator also enables customers to download native CAD models into their design, offering 150+ CAD formats and versions, including 3D PDF datasheets, product images and 2D drawings.

"We get a lot of requests for 3D models of our parts so that they can put it directly into the end product they're designing. Giving either the salesperson the ability to download and send that CAD file to the customer or to direct them to a custom link within the configurator so that they can do it themselves saves a ton of time," said Regole.

About iCONN Systems

We a company founded by engineers who love sharing their expertise to help you develop, prototype and manufacture your custom engineered connectors and overmolded cable assemblies.

If you're just looking for industry standard connectors, we have those too – check out our product pages to learn more. We have assembled a core team that has worked with connectors and cable assemblies their entire careers. Over the years we have grown to a team of connector experts focused on our customer's success.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next generation 3D part catalog management and sales configuration solutions. For large manufacturers, CADENAS PARTsolutions provides centralized 3D parts libraries making it easy for global design teams to find, reuse, and control standard and proprietary parts. For component manufacturers, CADENAS PARTsolutions provides 3D product catalogs with digital CAD download technology, helping businesses increase sales lead generation and to ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products. For more information visit PARTsolutions.com

