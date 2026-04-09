iCOUNTER Advances Compromise Intelligence Leadership with Strategic Acquisition of ParseIntel Team and Capabilities

Acquisition Accelerates CTOS with Expanded Adversary Collection and Operational Intelligence at the Edge

DALLAS, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iCOUNTER today announced the acquisition of ParseIntel's team and technologies. This strategic investment will expand the company's global collection footprint and accelerate the evolution of its Counter Threat Operating System (CTOS), strengthening its ability to detect adversary intent mapped against its customers' ecosystem to drive counter threat operations.

"Cybersecurity is entering its Third Wave as the industry evolves from reactive defense to intelligence-led security, to risk intelligence-driven autonomous operations," said John P. Watters, Chairman and CEO of iCOUNTER. "Traditional detection models are failing against adversaries operating with AI-driven speed across interconnected ecosystems. As threat actors target third-party relationships and supply chains, the industry is moving toward real-time risk determination at the edge of collection and direct routing of risk intelligence to the affected party. ParseIntel was built to enable this process."

"Speed and precision are required to drive the relevance of intelligence collection," said Alex Afanasyev, CEO of ParseIntel. "iCOUNTER's CTOS leverages our capabilities to determine risk at the edge of collection and enable counter threat operations before impact. That's a game changer in the industry and foundational to our decision to join the iCOUNTER team."

About iCOUNTER

iCOUNTER is pioneering the Third Wave of cybersecurity through its Counter Threat Operating System (CTOS) enabling organizations to detect adversary intent early, determine risk at the edge of collection, and route intelligence directly into operational workflows. By transforming intelligence into action, iCOUNTER helps enterprises reduce exposure across their extended digital ecosystems, including third-party detection and response.

Contact:

Gabriella Troiani

[email protected]

SOURCE iCOUNTER