iCOUNTER Announces General Availability of CTOS, Introducing Compromise Intelligence for Third-Party Risk

The Counter Threat Operating System operationalizes detection of adversary targeting across the enterprise ecosystem

DALLAS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iCOUNTER today announced the general availability of its Counter Threat Operating System (CTOS™), introducing a new approach to cyber defense centered on compromise intelligence.

The platform is designed to operationalize detection of adversary targeting across the extended enterprise. The initial release includes a dedicated Third-Party Risk module, CTOS-TPR, which detects adversary reconnaissance, campaign staging, and targeting activity directed at vendors, suppliers, and technology partners.

The launch reflects a broader shift in cybersecurity from threat intelligence that informs risk to risk intelligence that drives action. As attack timelines continue to compress, organizations can no longer rely on delayed analysis or static assessments to understand exposure. Risk relevance must be determined at the point of collection.

CTOS addresses this gap by moving risk determination to the edge, enabling organizations to identify adversary targeting activity earlier and take action before operational impact occurs.

Third-Party Risk Remains a Growing Blind Spot

Third-party relationships are one of the fastest-growing sources of enterprise cyber risk. According to Verizon's 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report, approximately 30% of breaches involve a third party. Despite this, third-party risk programs continue to rely on questionnaires, security ratings, and periodic reviews that measure control posture at a point in time, but do not indicate whether a vendor is actively being targeted.

Compromise intelligence introduces a different model.

Rather than treating vendors as isolated entities, it enables a shared defense approach across the enterprise ecosystem. When adversary activity is detected against a supplier or partner, organizations can intervene earlier, reduce systemic risk, and help vendors respond more effectively.

This approach shifts the economics of cybersecurity by providing enterprises with earlier visibility into ecosystem risk, while enabling vendors to act on clear, evidence-based guidance.

iCOUNTER delivers this capability through intelligence that identifies early indicators of adversary intent, including reconnaissance, campaign development, and targeted operations directed at both organizations and their third-party relationships.

Operationalizing Compromise Intelligence

CTOS continuously monitors adversary communications channels and infrastructure for signs of targeting. This intelligence is correlated in real time to determine whether emerging activity intersects with a specific organization or vendor relationship.

When it does, CTOS delivers evidence-backed alerts with prescriptive remediation guidance.

Core capabilities include:

Validated Connectivity Inventory to map verified third-party data exchange pathways

Pre-Breach Intelligence to detect reconnaissance and campaign activity

Prescriptive Remediation with forensic evidence and recommended actions

Closed-Loop Workflow to track remediation through vendor resolution

Flexible Delivery Models available as self-service or managed intelligence

Executive Commentary

"We are entering a period of accelerated time compression in cyber conflict," said John Watters, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iCOUNTER. "Traditional third-party risk programs tell you whether controls exist, but do not reveal when a critical vendor is actively being targeted. With CTOS, we are introducing compromise intelligence as a new control layer for third-party risk."

About iCOUNTER

iCOUNTER is a cyber risk intelligence company that helps organizations detect adversary targeting activity across their extended enterprise.

By correlating threat intelligence with a customer's digital twin, including vendor relationships and connectivity pathways, iCOUNTER enables organizations to identify and mitigate risk before operational impact occurs.

The company is led by a team of cybersecurity executives with experience across intelligence, threat detection, and risk management, including:

John Watters, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Schneider, Chief Customer Officer

Bob Kalchthaler, Chief Financial Officer

Lisa Hayashi, Chief Marketing Officer

For more information, visit www.icounter.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE iCOUNTER