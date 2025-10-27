ICS Crowns 2025 World Chili Champions in Indianapolis

Bush's® Chili Beans and Chili Fans Heat Up the Indiana State Fairgrounds for the 58th Annual World Championship Chili Cook-off

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Chili Society (ICS) proudly announced the winners of the 58th Annual World Championship Chili Cook-off (WCCC58), which took place for the first time in Indianapolis, Indiana. Held October 17–19 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, the event joined forces with the World Food Championships (WFC) for a weekend packed with culinary competition, community spirit, and family fun - all proudly presented by Bush's® Chili Beans.

Chili lovers from across the nation gathered to witness three days of flavor-packed cook-offs, live music, food experiences, and activities for all ages. Fans flocked to the Bush's Beans activation area to meet Duke the Dog, sample past winning chili recipes from the Chili Challenge team, and enjoy an eco-friendly experience with Natural Tableware products.

"Bringing the World Championship Chili Cook-off to Indianapolis as part of the WFC lineup was a huge success," said Mike McCloud, President of the International Chili Society. "From passionate competitors to amazing sponsors, we saw the best of what the chili community has to offer; friendship, creativity, and a love of great food."

This year's champions impressed the judges with their bold flavors, flawless technique, and signature styles across multiple categories. The 2025 World Championship Chili Cook-off winners are:

Traditional Red

1st – Don Cullum, Houston, TX

2nd – Bill Donovan, Cincinnati, OH

3rd – Diane Lentz, Nicholasville, KY

4th – Mike Mayenschein, Owasso, OK

5th – Amber Willis, Dillsburg, PA

Chili Verde

1st – David Ronge, Wake Forest, NC

2nd – Michael Powers, Hollywood, FL

3rd – Gail Donovan, Cincinnati, OH

4th – Mike Singleton, Havelock, NC

5th – Irene Menchaca, Arroyo Grande, CA

Homestyle

1st – Karen Cullum, Houston, TX

2nd – Kenneth Blaida, Streamwood, IL

3rd – George Xenakis, Aynor, SC

4th – Nathan Gramm, Dillsburg, PA

5th – Sarah Singleton, Havelock, NC

Vegetarian

1st – Dave Kelley, Loudon, NH

2nd – Amber Willis, Dillsburg, PA

3rd – Rosie Taylor, Santa Ana, CA

4th – David Wagner, New Cumberland, PA

5th – Ken Hook, Conroe, TX

Grand Slam

1st – Chuck Edwards, Downsville, LA

2nd – Julie Netser, Seymour, IN

3rd – Sarah Singleton, Havelock, NC

Best Booth

1st – Mike Stewart, Loma Linda, CA

2nd – Bill Donovan, Cincinnati, OH

3rd – Darren A'Hern, West Palm Beach, FL

Youth (12 & Under)

1st – Bria McCusker, Drexel Hill, PA

2nd – Vivian Ahlgrim, Georgetown, KY

Youth (13–17)

1st – Riley McCusker, Drexel Hill, PA

2nd – Brooke Richcreek, Marysville, PA

The 2025 competition drew hundreds of chili cooks from across the U.S., all vying for bragging rights and coveted cash prizes. With the sights, sounds, and smells of simmering pots filling the fairgrounds, Indianapolis once again proved itself as a perfect host for world-class culinary competition.

Competitors, partners, and fans of Food Sport can stay up to date on all things related to the World Food Championships and World Championship Chili Cook-off by visiting worldfoodhampionships.com or eatgreatchili.com .

About International Chili Society

Legendary race car driver and automotive icon Carroll Shelby started the International Chili Society (ICS) in 1967 as a fun way to compete against his friends. Today, ICS sanctions more than 100 events a year nationwide with one mission – to continuously celebrate chili while raising money for charities and nonprofits. More than $100 million has been raised for charities by ICS over the past five decades and has been bringing people together over one of America's greatest culinary creations. For more information, visit eatgreatchili.com .

About World Food Championships

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the premier food sport competition globally. This multi-day, live culinary event showcases some of the world's best cooks competing for food, fame, and fortune across multiple categories. Each year, thousands of teams vie for a coveted Golden Ticket at official qualifiers to earn their spot at WFC. Since its debut in 2012, the event has attracted participants from nearly 40 countries and every state in the U.S. The 2025 World Food Championships will take place October 16-19 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in Indianapolis. For more information, visit WorldFoodChampionships.com.

