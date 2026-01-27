ICSID Tribunal Formed to Hear Humans Mobile's Investment Protection Claims Against Uzbekistan

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Humans Mobile Ltd (Singapore), part of Humans Group, an international holding company and owner of Humans' business in Uzbekistan, confirms that its claims against the Republic of Uzbekistan before the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes ( ICSID Case No. ARB/25/24 ) have been registered and will be heard by a fully constituted Tribunal.

The Tribunal was constituted on 7 January 2026, with the appointment of Sir Daniel Bethlehem KCMG KC, a British national, as President of the Arbitral Tribunal, by the Chair of the ICSID Administrative Council. Sir Daniel is a professor of public international law and an arbitrator. Humans Mobile appointed Ms. Anne Hoffmann, a national of Germany, while Uzbekistan nominated Prof. Jorge E. Viñuales, a national of Argentina and Switzerland.

Humans Mobile is represented by Peter & Kim , an international disputes firm, while Uzbekistan is assisted by Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle in Washington, D.C. The claims advanced by Humans Mobile allegedly arise from a series of violations of the provisions of the bilateral Agreement between the Governments of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Singapore on the Promotion and Protection of Investments dated 15 July 2003.

In particular, Humans Mobile alleges that through the actions of several state authorities and state-owned companies, including the Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the state-owned operator JSC Uzbektelecom, as well as actions of the courts and prosecution and members of the ruling elite in Uzbekistan, the Government of Uzbekistan has engaged in a systematic attack on Humans Mobile's business.

Humans Mobile seeks compensation for the alleged damage caused to its business in Uzbekistan by the actions of several state authorities in order to restore justice and the rule of law. Allegedly, the damages sustained are significant and amount to hundreds of millions of US dollars.

About Humans Group

Humans Group is an international ecosystem of digital services with offices in the USA, Uzbekistan, Poland, Singapore, and Germany. The group includes Humans.uz — a super app that integrates fintech services (Humans Pay), mobile communications (Humans Mobile), grocery delivery from bazaars (Humans Yaxshi), and the product marketplace (Humans Market). In the USA, Humans Group also operates Humans.net, an innovative employee search platform.

