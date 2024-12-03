ICV Partners Announces Lloyd Metz & Zeena Rao as Managing Partners

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICV Partners, LLC is pleased to announce that Lloyd Metz and Zeena Rao are appointed Managing Partners. "This decision is a reflection of their consistent work and commitment to excellence. Zeena and Lloyd have worked together and individually with me on nearly half of all the investments made at ICV. We are at a pivotal stage in our history as we continue to identify opportunities for growth while continuing to provide an inclusive and nurturing culture. In this new role, Lloyd and Zeena will work alongside me on all aspects of managing the firm," said Willie Woods, President, CEO and Founder of ICV Partners.

Ms. Rao joined ICV in 2001 as one of the firm's first associates. She currently leads investments in Business Services and Consumer Goods and Services industries. Additionally, she serves on the boards of Interstate Auto Care, Fleet Optics, Mintz Group, JK&T Wings, and previously served on the boards of Horizon Air Freight, Cargo Airport Services, The PFM Group, Marshall Retail Group, and Sterling Foods. Zeena Rao commented, "Since joining the firm in 2001, I have been privileged to contribute to our growth and development, working alongside talented colleagues and nurturing emerging leaders. At ICV, we are passionate about partnering with family, founder-led, and closely held businesses helping them unlock their full potential. I am incredibly proud of the strong brand ICV has built working with founders and management teams to preserve their culture while giving them the tools and resources they need to thrive. I look forward to continuing our legacy of excellence and dedication to lower middle market companies."

Mr. Metz joined the firm in 2002 and currently focuses on investments in the Business Services and Food and Beverage industries. He serves on the boards of Leading Response, SG360, SirsiDynix, OneTouchPoint, Mintz Group, Beacon Global Strategies, Fleet Optics Inc, Desi Fresh Foods, and Rockenwagner Bakery. Lloyd Metz stated, "As I reflect on my years at ICV Partners, I am filled with gratitude and great pride for what we have accomplished and represented in the private equity industry. Looking ahead at what's to come, the ICV path and vision will be more focused and disciplined, but the mission remains the same. ICV will continue to seek very attractive returns for our investors across all economic and market environments while providing opportunities for talented, capable and sometimes overlooked professionals."

Woods further commented, "ICV recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, and as we move into the next phase of ICV's growth, where I will begin transitioning some of my key responsibilities, there is no better team than Lloyd and Zeena to expand ICV Partners' market presence and drive the delivery of strong results to our investors."

About ICV Partners

Founded in 1999, ICV Partners, LLC is an experienced private equity firm that supports management of lower middle market companies to facilitate transformational growth. The principals of ICV have worked together for many years and over 25 years, have retained a disciplined investment approach and crafted a strong track record of helping companies accelerate their growth. ICV seeks to make investments in strong businesses with $25 million to $250 million in revenue. Additional information is available at www.icvpartners.com. For media inquiries contact [email protected].

