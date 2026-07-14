New Scratch-and-sniff packaging allows consumers to experience Icy Hot's three mood-boosting fragrances before buying

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Icy Hot®, an Opella brand and leader in topical pain care, today introduced Icy Hot Revive & Recovery™ No-Mess Pain Relief Roll-On, a new product collection that pairs targeted physical relief for daytime with vibrant, fresh scents. Formulated with 8% menthol and powered by Icy Hot's signature Ice + Heat Therapy*, the sensory-driven Revive & Recovery product features a convenient, mess-free rollerball applicator and is available in three complementary fragrances.

ICY HOT® INTRODUCES ‘REVIVE & RECOVERY’: A NEW SCENTED, NO-MESS ROLL-ON THAT RELIEVES PAIN AND REJUVENATES THE SENSES.

To help shoppers explore this new collection, Icy Hot is bringing scent innovation to the shelf with the topical pain category's first scratch-and-sniff packaging. Each fragrance can be previewed from a sticker on the box before purchasing, taking the guesswork out of finding a favorite aroma.

"Consumers have told us they are looking for sensorial experiences within their recovery routine," said Rob Carter, Head of Brand & Innovation, Topical Pain at Opella. "Revive & Recovery helps us do just that. By introducing scratch-and-sniff packaging and pairing our proven pain relief with dynamic scents, we're empowering shoppers to find their preferred sensory match."

Rather than masking Icy Hot's signature menthol aroma, the new fragrances were intentionally developed to work in unison with it, delivering unique scent profiles that are scientifically linked to the awake and alertness centers of the brain, including:

Energizing Citrus: Designed to help awaken the senses, this bright fragrance blends notes of citrus and white peach, featuring zesty lime, juicy mandarin, tangerine and eucalyptus balanced by warm amber woods.

Designed to help awaken the senses, this bright fragrance blends notes of citrus and white peach, featuring zesty lime, juicy mandarin, tangerine and eucalyptus balanced by warm amber woods. Refreshing Lime & Mint: Inspired by the cooling combination of lime and mint, this refreshing scent features crisp mint, lime and eucalyptus layered with subtle floral notes and a smooth cedarwood and sandalwood finish.

Inspired by the cooling combination of lime and mint, this refreshing scent features crisp mint, lime and eucalyptus layered with subtle floral notes and a smooth cedarwood and sandalwood finish. Revitalizing Tropical Rush: Bringing a burst of tropical energy to recovery, this vibrant fragrance combines notes of pineapple and lemon with mandarin, sweet orange and eucalyptus, grounded by soft blonde woods.

"Scent has a remarkable impact on our emotions, daily energy and recovery," said Amber Almezy, Senior Brand Manager, Icy Hot. "We crafted fresh, trending aromas to pair targeted physical pain relief with specific sensory benefits. This gives people the revitalizing boost they need to reset and get back to their day."

The new Icy Hot Revive & Recovery No-Mess Roll-Ons are now available at select retailers nationwide with a suggested retail price of $7.99.

For more information about Icy Hot products, visit icyhot.com.

*Refers to cooling and warming sensations.

About Icy Hot®

One of America's top topical pain relief brands, Icy Hot® makes powerful over-the-counter pain relief products that fuel your comeback from pain. Its extensive line of products provides powerful, fast-acting relief to give you targeted relief. Ice Works Fast, Heat Makes it Last™. The Icy Hot brand is brought to you by Opella, which provides over-the-counter drugs such as topical analgesics, allergy medications, constipation and heartburn medications.

About Opella.

Opella is the self-care challenger with the purest and third-largest portfolio in the Over-The-Counter (OTC) & Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements (VMS) market globally. Our mission is to bring health in people's hands by making self-care as simple as it should be. For half a billion consumers worldwide – and counting. At the core of this mission is our 100 loved brands, our 11,000-strong global team, our 13 best-in-class manufacturing sites and 4 specialized science and innovation development centers. Headquartered in France, Opella is the proud maker of many of the world's most loved brands, including Allegra, Buscopan, Doliprane, Dulcolax, Enterogermina, Essentiale and Mucosolvan. B Corp certified globally, we are active players in the journey towards healthier people and planet.

Find out more about our mission at www.opella.com.

FAQs:

How does Icy Hot work on muscle pain?

Icy Hot® triggers a specific receptor, creating an instant cooling sensation that dulls pain. Then, it activates different receptors to bring on a warming sensation, boosting blood flow to the area for lasting relief.

The Ice and Heat in Icy Hot alternates between cool and warm sensations to help manage pain. It is inspired by contrast bath therapy, a common form of physical therapy where sore muscles are first immersed in a cold bath, then in hot water to help with recovery. With Icy Hot®, you get the same cooling-and-heating sensation without visiting a physical therapist or installing hot and cold baths at home.

Is cooling and warming therapy effective?

Ice and heat therapy is an effective rehabilitation method that boosts circulation to decrease pain and swelling and increase range of motion.

When is the best time to do cooling and warming therapy?

Ice and Heat is effective for subacute and recovery phases of an injury or after tough workouts.

What is Icy Hot used for?

Whether you're dealing with a sports injury, muscle soreness following intense exercise, or just general aches that come with daily life, the Ice and Heat in Icy Hot can be a powerful tool for soft tissue pain management.

What is the Active Ingredient in Icy Hot® Revive & Recovery No-Mess Pain Relief Roll-On?

The Revive & Recovery No-Mess Pain Relief Roll-On provides targeted pain relief to soothe achy muscles and joints. Formulated with 8% Menthol and infused with crafted scents to help you re-energize while you recover.

How often can I use Icy Hot® Revive & Recovery No-Mess Pain Relief Roll-On? Can I use it multiple times in one day?

For adults and children over 12 years of age, apply a thin layer of Icy Hot® Revive & Recovery No-Mess Pain Relief Roll-On to the affected area and massage until thoroughly absorbed into the skin. Repeat as necessary, but no more than 3 to 4 times daily. Use as directed.

How were the specific scents selected?

We partnered with experts to design custom fragrance blends that are scientifically proven to trigger positive emotional responses in the brain. After testing these formulas directly with consumers to measure real physiological reactions, we selected three distinct scents – Citrus, Lime & Mint and Tropical Rush – designed to leave you feeling energized, refreshed, and revitalized.

Media Contact:

Current Global | Jon Farren

[email protected]

Media Contact for Opella:

Suzanne Jacobson

[email protected]

SOURCE Icy Hot