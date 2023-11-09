ICZOOM Named Outstanding e-Commerce Platform of the Year at Prestigious Global IC & Component Exhibition and Conference, IIC Shenzhen 2023; Company Also Wins Global Electronic Component Distributor Excellence Award

HONG KONG, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) (the "Company" or "ICZOOM"), a B2B electronic component products e-commerce platform, announced today that the Company was named Outstanding e-Commerce Platform of the Year at the prestigious Global IC & Component Exhibition and Conference, IIC Shenzhen 2023. This marks the seventh consecutive year the Company has been named Outstanding e-Commerce Platform of the Year by the major global IC and component exhibition and conference. Separately, the Company's subsidiary Hjet Supply Chain won top honors with the important Global Electronic Component Distributor Excellence Award.

ICZOOM's CEO, Mr. Lei Xia commented, "We are honored to be named Outstanding e-Commerce Platform of the Year and to receive the Global Electronic Component Distributor Excellence Award from the prestigious IIC Shenzhen. This is in recognition of our entire team's hard work and dedication to providing our customers with increased efficiencies, broader and faster access to the components they need, and pricing transparency. This important industry-wide recognition underscores our leadership and unwavering commitment to further success as we continue to meet the needs of our customers and build value for our shareholders."

IIC Shenzhen 2023 combines industry exchanges, multi-channel interaction, and resources aggregation, and brings together annual innovative product display, technology exchange, high-end forum, and industry summit. The exhibition sets up high-end exhibition areas such as IC design and application area, distributor area, and semiconductor comprehensive exhibition area, etc., to display IC design, EDA\IP, Internet of Things, AI, automotive electronics, green energy, smart industry, wireless technology, and other major emerging technologies and products. For more information please visit https://iic.eet-china.com/index_en.html.

At this year's event, experts from upstream and downstream enterprises from across leading semiconductor OEMs, distributors, solution providers, and terminal factories (EMS/OEM/ODM) focused on supply chain security issues, elaborated on innovative thinking and insight into market trends, and deeply interpreted supply chain development trends and opportunities under semiconductor cycle variables.

About ICZOOM Group Inc.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) is primarily engaged in sales of electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and mainland China through its B2B e-commerce platform. These products are primarily used by China based small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things ("IoT"), automotive electronics and industry control segments. By utilizing latest technologies, the Company's platform collects, optimizes and presents product offering information from suppliers of all sizes, all transparent and available to its SME customers to compare and select. In addition to the sales of electronic component products, the Company also provides services to customers such as temporary warehousing, logistic and shipping, and customs clearance. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.iczoomex.com/index.html.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "should," "will," "could" and similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

