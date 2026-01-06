ID-BOUND Announces the Economic Impact of TRIO Payments Gateway, Eliminating E-Commerce Fraud and Recovering Billions in Lost Revenue

HAIFA, Israel, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ID-BOUND today announced the economic impact of its TRIO Payments E-Commerce Hosted Gateway, launched at https://www.id-bound.com/newsroom, the first platform engineered to eliminate fraud losses for buyers and sellers in online commerce. The Gateway directly addresses the three primary sources of lost revenue currently plaguing the digital retail industry: chargeback fraud, false transaction declines, and fraudulent customer reviews.

E-commerce fraud is a growing crisis, with consumers reporting losses of over $12.5 billion in 2024, a 25% increase from the prior year. Merchants are projected to incur over $362 billion globally in losses to online payment fraud between 2023 and 2028. Beyond direct losses, every $100 lost to fraud costs retailers an additional $207 in total expenses. 47% of merchants estimate that up to 5% of legitimate orders are falsely declined, which translates to approximately $50 billion in lost revenue annually.

ID-BOUND's TRIO Payments Gateway tackles this systemic problem by changing the underlying economics of online transactions, moving e-commerce toward a non-repudiable environment: https://www.id-bound.com/post/pay-with-trio-the-e-commerce-breakthrough

Recovering Three Critical Sources of Lost Revenue

The current fraud detection landscape, even with advanced AI/Machine Learning, is compromised by limitations. A significant challenge is the rate of false positives, where legitimate transactions are erroneously declined. Conversely, false negatives (failing to detect actual fraud) result in direct financial losses.

The TRIO Payments Gateway uniquely recovers revenue by:

Eliminating Chargeback Fraud : By embedding fraud prevention directly into the payment process, the platform achieves non-repudiation, effectively eliminating costly "friendly fraud " and standard refund fraud , which together account for over 90% of all e-commerce fraud globally. Stopping False Declines (False Positives): Current systems erroneously decline legitimate transactions, leading to significant lost sales and a poor customer experience. Nearly half of merchants estimate that up to 5% of valid orders are falsely declined, translating to approximately $50 billion in lost annual revenue across the industry. ID-BOUND's integration prevents these false positives, converting lost sales into top-line growth. Authenticating Customer Reviews: The suite correlates online reputation reviews with actual sales, removing the issue of fraudulent reviews. Given that 79% of customers weigh online reviews as heavily as personal recommendations, this authentication provides an average 18% sales uplift for merchants.

"For too long, e-commerce has been built on a foundation of shaky trust, where buyers and sellers bear unnecessary risk," said Dr. Eli Talmor, Co-Founder of ID-BOUND. "Our solution successfully recovers three lost revenue sources by eliminating chargebacks via non-repudiation, eliminating false negatives and false positives, and correlating reputation reviews with actual sales."

The launch of the TRIO Payments Gateway marks a pivotal shift, moving beyond incremental fraud reduction to offer the first comprehensive, fraud-free e-commerce platform: https://www.id-bound.com/support.

About ID-BOUND

ID-BOUND is a technology leader dedicated to securing the future of digital commerce. By introducing non-repudiable transaction technology, ID-BOUND is committed to eliminating the pervasive costs of fraud, improving customer trust, and driving unprecedented revenue growth for e-commerce businesses globally. Join the TRIO Payments Hosted Gateway, Free Public Demonstrator, at https://id-bound.com.

