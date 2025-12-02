ID-BOUND Unveils World's First, Truly Fraud-Free, E-Commerce Suite, Launching Public Demonstrator to Prove Zero-Risk, End-To-End E-Commerce

HAIFA, Israel, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ID-BOUND today announced the launch of its TRIO Payments Fraud-Free E-Commerce Suite, the first platform designed to eliminate fraud losses for both buyers and sellers in online commerce. To validate this unprecedented claim, the company is immediately making a free, public demonstrator available, allowing merchants and developers worldwide to experience the system's immunity to fraud across the entire e-commerce transaction lifecycle.

E-commerce fraud—including chargebacks, account takeovers, and synthetic identity fraud—is a multi-billion-dollar problem that traditional risk-scoring models have failed to solve. ID-BOUND's new suite re-engineers the E-Commerce process by using identity-bound authentication to establish an unbreakable, verifiable link between the purchase, the customer, and the merchant.

"For too long, e-commerce has been built on a foundation of shaky trust, where both buyers and sellers bear unnecessary risk," said Dr. Eli Talmor, Co-Founder of ID-BOUND. "Our solution is not just about payments; it's about establishing a verified identity at every touchpoint. We are opening our demonstrator to the world because the industry needs to see, with their own eyes, that a fully secured, future-proof commerce cycle, powered by identity and stablecoins, is not a future concept—it is here today."

Demonstrator Proves Full-Cycle, Zero-Fraud Commerce.

The public demonstrator of TRIO Payments provides a fully functional, simulated retail environment where users can test ID-BOUND's core capabilities, showcasing how the system addresses fraud from both the consumer and seller perspectives:

The Technology Demonstrator main features are:

Verification of Online Merchant Identity (Eliminating Seller Fraud ): The system ensures consumer safety by confirming the seller's true, authenticated identity, eliminating the risk of fake storefronts, identity spoofing, and product non-delivery fraud .

The system ensures consumer safety by confirming the seller's true, authenticated identity, eliminating the risk of fake storefronts, identity spoofing, and product non-delivery . Identity-Bound Purchase and Non-Repudiation: Transactions guarantee non-repudiation by cryptographically tying the purchase to the verified customer identity. This is enabled by ID-BOUND's proprietary TRIO Authorization ID , which serves as an electronic signature, preventing the customer from falsely disputing or denying their involvement in the transaction.

Transactions guarantee by cryptographically tying the purchase to the verified customer identity. This is enabled by ID-BOUND's proprietary , which serves as an electronic signature, preventing the customer from falsely disputing or denying their involvement in the transaction. Instant Settlement with Stablecoins: Transactions are executed using stablecoins , leveraging blockchain technology to provide near-instant settlement and finality. By combining identity verification with decentralized digital currency, the demonstrator eliminates vulnerabilities associated with traditional card payments.

Transactions are executed using , leveraging blockchain technology to provide and finality. By combining identity verification with digital currency, the demonstrator eliminates vulnerabilities associated with traditional card payments. Verified Customer Review: Only authenticated purchasers who have completed an identity-bound transaction can leave reviews, thus eliminating review fraud and boosting the credibility of merchant feedback.

Only authenticated purchasers who have completed an identity-bound transaction can leave reviews, thus eliminating review and boosting the credibility of merchant feedback. View Demonstrator Page at https://www.id-bound.com/product-page/pay-with-trio-demo

Technical Deep Dive and Availability

The ID-BOUND Fraud-Free E-Commerce demo is live and accessible now- see for yourself (the addresses on the video are redacted):

https://www.id-bound.com/file-share/920f9048-496b-4832-93df-d79225d36c54

The TRIO Payments flow includes the following unbreakable chain of steps:

Step 1: verification of the Seller.

Step 2: payment instructions for the Buyer

Step 3: stablecoin payment with 4-factor Buyer identification

Step 4: non-repudiation confirmation by the Buyer

Step 5: the Buyer's info and the Purchase info are transferred to the Seller.

For detailed information on the technology powering non-repudiation, specifically the functionality of the TRIO Authorization ID and its connection to Blockchain transaction hashes, interested parties can refer to the ID-Bound post:

https://www.id-bound.com/post/what-is-the-fuss-about-trio-authorization-id

For detailed information on the technology powering verified customer reviews, interested parties can refer to the ID-Bound post: https://www.id-bound.com/post/reputation-rating-using-trio-tokens

To join: Use the Get in Touch form at https://id-bound.com/support

About ID-BOUND

ID-Bound is developing a TRIO Identity, Crypto, and Payments Ecosystem to eliminate Theft, Fraud, and Money Laundering. Its innovative technology is protected by multiple patents.

Media Contact:

Eli Talmor

972545313810

[email protected]

SOURCE ID-Bound