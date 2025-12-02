ID-BOUND Unveils World's First, Truly Fraud-Free, E-Commerce Suite, Launching Public Demonstrator to Prove Zero-Risk, End-To-End E-Commerce

News provided byID-Bound
Dec 02, 2025, 08:34 ET
HAIFA, Israel, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ID-BOUND today announced the launch of its TRIO Payments Fraud-Free E-Commerce Suite, the first platform designed to eliminate fraud losses for both buyers and sellers in online commerce. To validate this unprecedented claim, the company is immediately making a free, public demonstrator available, allowing merchants and developers worldwide to experience the system's immunity to fraud across the entire e-commerce transaction lifecycle.
E-commerce fraud—including chargebacks, account takeovers, and synthetic identity fraud—is a multi-billion-dollar problem that traditional risk-scoring models have failed to solve. ID-BOUND's new suite re-engineers the E-Commerce process by using identity-bound authentication to establish an unbreakable, verifiable link between the purchase, the customer, and the merchant.
"For too long, e-commerce has been built on a foundation of shaky trust, where both buyers and sellers bear unnecessary risk," said Dr. Eli Talmor, Co-Founder of ID-BOUND. "Our solution is not just about payments; it's about establishing a verified identity at every touchpoint. We are opening our demonstrator to the world because the industry needs to see, with their own eyes, that a fully secured, future-proof commerce cycle, powered by identity and stablecoins, is not a future concept—it is here today."
Demonstrator Proves Full-Cycle, Zero-Fraud Commerce.
The public demonstrator of TRIO Payments provides a fully functional, simulated retail environment where users can test ID-BOUND's core capabilities, showcasing how the system addresses fraud from both the consumer and seller perspectives:
The Technology Demonstrator main features are:
- Verification of Online Merchant Identity (Eliminating Seller Fraud): The system ensures consumer safety by confirming the seller's true, authenticated identity, eliminating the risk of fake storefronts, identity spoofing, and product non-delivery fraud.
- Identity-Bound Purchase and Non-Repudiation: Transactions guarantee non-repudiation by cryptographically tying the purchase to the verified customer identity. This is enabled by ID-BOUND's proprietary TRIO Authorization ID, which serves as an electronic signature, preventing the customer from falsely disputing or denying their involvement in the transaction.
- Instant Settlement with Stablecoins: Transactions are executed using stablecoins, leveraging blockchain technology to provide near-instant settlement and finality. By combining identity verification with decentralized digital currency, the demonstrator eliminates vulnerabilities associated with traditional card payments.
- Verified Customer Review: Only authenticated purchasers who have completed an identity-bound transaction can leave reviews, thus eliminating review fraud and boosting the credibility of merchant feedback.
- View Demonstrator Page at https://www.id-bound.com/product-page/pay-with-trio-demo
Technical Deep Dive and Availability
The ID-BOUND Fraud-Free E-Commerce demo is live and accessible now- see for yourself (the addresses on the video are redacted):
https://www.id-bound.com/file-share/920f9048-496b-4832-93df-d79225d36c54
The TRIO Payments flow includes the following unbreakable chain of steps:
Step 1: verification of the Seller.
Step 2: payment instructions for the Buyer
Step 3: stablecoin payment with 4-factor Buyer identification
Step 4: non-repudiation confirmation by the Buyer
Step 5: the Buyer's info and the Purchase info are transferred to the Seller.
For detailed information on the technology powering non-repudiation, specifically the functionality of the TRIO Authorization ID and its connection to Blockchain transaction hashes, interested parties can refer to the ID-Bound post:
https://www.id-bound.com/post/what-is-the-fuss-about-trio-authorization-id
For detailed information on the technology powering verified customer reviews, interested parties can refer to the ID-Bound post: https://www.id-bound.com/post/reputation-rating-using-trio-tokens
To join: Use the Get in Touch form at https://id-bound.com/support
About ID-BOUND
ID-Bound is developing a TRIO Identity, Crypto, and Payments Ecosystem to eliminate Theft, Fraud, and Money Laundering. Its innovative technology is protected by multiple patents.
Media Contact:
Eli Talmor
972545313810
SOURCE ID-Bound
Share this article