ID Dataweb Wins 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Award for its Identity Threat Detection and Risk Mitigation Solution

Identity security innovator recognized for advancing protection against identity-driven cyber threats

CENTREVILLE, Va., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Dataweb™, a leader in identity threat detection and risk mitigation, today announced that it has received the 2026 Silver Cybersecurity Excellence Award in the Identity Threat Detection and Response category. Presented by Cybersecurity Insiders, the award recognizes companies, technologies, and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity.

This industry recognition highlights ID Dataweb's role in helping organizations combat identity-driven cyberattacks such as account takeover (ATO), credential abuse, impersonation, and social engineering. As digital interactions expand across workforce, customer, and third-party ecosystems, verifying the identity behind each transaction has become essential to maintaining trust and preventing identity fraud.

"We congratulate ID Dataweb on its outstanding achievements in the 'Identity Threat Detection and Response' category of the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With winners selected by an independent jury of cybersecurity practitioners, analysts, and CISOs, this recognition highlights meaningful contributions that strengthen cybersecurity across organizations worldwide."

The ID Dataweb SaaS platform delivers real-time identity threat detection and risk mitigation by combining adaptive identity verification, behavioral analytics, device and credential intelligence, and dynamic risk scoring. Together, these capabilities enable enterprises to detect anomalous behavior, prevent account-related threats, and maintain secure yet frictionless digital experiences.

Organizations across industries—including financial services, healthcare, the public sector, and digital commerce—use the ID Dataweb platform to secure critical identity workflows such as customer onboarding, login authentication, password resets, account recovery, and call center verification.

"Identity has become the primary attack surface in modern cybersecurity," said Dave Coxe, co-founder and CEO of ID Dataweb. "Adversaries are bypassing traditional defenses by exploiting compromised credentials to convincingly impersonate legitimate users. Our platform enables organizations to continuously verify trust across every digital interaction and stop identity-based attacks before they can cause irreparable harm."

The 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards were announced at RSA Conference 2026 in San Francisco.

About ID Dataweb

ID Dataweb™ helps enterprises stay ahead of identity fraud and account-related threats with real-time detection and mitigation while maintaining a seamless experience for their workforce, third parties, and customers. The ID Dataweb SaaS platform combines adaptive identity verification methods, behavioral analytics, device and credential intelligence, and risk scoring. Backed by AI and expert insights, these capabilities proactively stop identity-based attacks, protect revenue, and strengthen compliance. Unlike static legacy identity tools, ID Dataweb delivers dynamic, multi-layered risk orchestration that adapts to evolving threats. Its low-code, cloud-native services deploy quickly, integrate seamlessly with existing IAM systems, and align with each customer's policies.

For more information, please visit www.iddataweb.com.

Media Contact:

Larry Smalheiser

(W)right On Communications

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SOURCE ID Dataweb