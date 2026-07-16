ID Plans Partners with Payabli to Launch End-to-End Payment System Within ID Tenant

Property managers and tenants can manage recurring billing, autopay, and split payments and review full invoice history

TAMPA, Fla., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Plans, the property portfolio intelligence suite for commercial real estate, today released an end-to-end payment system within ID Tenant through Payabli, a leading embedded payments infrastructure company. By offering split payment features and native Payabli integration, ID Tenant provides an optimal payment experience fully within the ID Plans ecosystem. Tenants can make full or partial payments within ID Tenant, and property owners have real-time visibility into payment activity in the same system where they execute leases, store documents, and manage tenant relationships.

"Disconnected payment systems create significant hurdles for operators and tenants, causing payment lags, inconsistent reporting, and a subpar experience. Our new payment features fill a critical market gap: ID Tenant is the only fully connected suite for seamless, frustration-free invoice payment and full property management," said Jeff Landry, ID Plans founder and chief executive officer. "Payabli perfectly extends our product experience and preserves security while delivering an optimal payment experience."

Payabli's payment infrastructure is PCI DSS Level 1 and SOC 2 Type II certified and preserves security through tokenization, secure data transfer, and customizable fraud controls.

"ID Plans has built one of the most enduring platforms in commercial real estate," said Jo Phillips, Payabli co-founder and co-CEO. "Jeff is a quintessential entrepreneur who created something extraordinary, and we hit it off immediately over shared values and a common vision for partnership. We're honored to be their first payment infrastructure partner. Together, we're helping ID Plans unlock a meaningful new revenue driver for their business and a valuable capability for their customers."

ID Tenant addresses the full tenant lifecycle, from onboarding and lease management to rent collection. The payments feature also provides tenants with a detailed invoice breakdown, inquiry submission field, and PDF download for invoices and receipts. Owners and operators access real-time transaction logs and audit trails for streamlined property management at scale. Full platform benefits include:

Centralized CRE operations: Tenant data, leases, documents, compliance, communications, and payments in one system

Tenant data, leases, documents, compliance, communications, and payments in one system Real-time visibility: Track balances, payment status, and outstanding charges instantly

Track balances, payment status, and outstanding charges instantly Automated reconciliation: Payments tie directly to tenant records, eliminating manual entry

Payments tie directly to tenant records, eliminating manual entry Lower costs: Eliminates third-party portal fees and reduces administrative labor

Eliminates third-party portal fees and reduces administrative labor Retail-ready: Handles varied charge types, CAM fees, and high tenant volume

The ID Tenant payment feature is currently available. Interested leasing teams, property managers, and operators can learn more at www.idplans.com.

About ID Plans

ID Plans is a property intelligence suite for commercial real estate designed to take a space from vacant to occupied to renewed. The company was founded in 1999 and uses a nationwide field staff, 3D cameras, and aerial drones to create full space profiles for retail, office, industrial, manufacturing, and government buildings. ID Cloud is a centralized commercial property management operating system that powers the ID Plans product ecosystem, which is a fully integrated set of solutions for end-to-end tenant management, exterior asset management, virtual property tours, proactive maintenance intelligence, and more. Learn more at www.idplans.com.

About Payabli

Payabli is a next-generation Intelligent Fintech Operating System purpose-built for vertical SaaS platforms in need-to-pay industries. Through a single, developer-friendly API, Payabli delivers scalable, PCI DSS Level 1 and SOC 2-compliant solutions for both payment acceptance and issuance — optimized for property owners, tenants, and complex leasing workflows. Backed by top fintech investors including QED Investors, Fika Ventures, TTV Capital, and Bling Capital, Payabli is setting the standard for intelligent embedded payments & fintech infrastructure. Learn more at www.payabli.com.

For Media Inquiries: Sarah Darling, Head of Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE ID Plans