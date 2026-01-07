ID Privacy AI Releases CreditPro™ - The First Multi-Modal AI Credit Manager That Pre-Approves Car Shoppers In Seconds

A Secure, Agentic AI System That Executes Pre-Approvals Across Voice, Messaging and Live Conversations — 24/7

ID Privacy AI today announced the commercial availability of CreditPro™ , a real-time automotive finance approval system that enables car buyers to receive pre-approvals in seconds—during live conversations—without impacting their credit. Designed for use across voice, messaging, and digital retail experiences, CreditPro™ executes lender-aligned finance workflows at the exact moment buyer intent is highest, closing a long-standing gap between engagement and pre-approval.

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than a decade, the automotive industry has invested in digital retailing tools, chatbot experiences, and online finance applications designed to modernize car buying. Yet fewer than 4 to 5% of shoppers complete a digital vehicle application or retailing workflow as finance approval remains slow, fragmented, and disconnected from real buyer behavior.

Availability and Next Steps

CreditPro is now available for major dealer groups, OEMs, financial institutions and automotive lenders interested in evaluating real-time approval execution using Agentic AI in live environments. Pioneering an industry transformation, CreditPro™ shifts finance approvals from a deferred task to a real-time approval engine that approves shoppers instantly.

▶ For integration inquiries, dealers, OEMs, banking, and automotive finance partners should contact ID Privacy AI at [email protected] or visit www.IDPrivacy.ai.

From Engagement to Execution

CreditPro™ is built on ID Privacy AI's real-time AI execution platform, a modular system designed to securely complete regulated automotive finance workflows while customers are actively engaged.

Unlike traditional chatbots or digital retail tools that collect information and route leads downstream, CreditPro™ performs the work itself, coordinating lender-aligned logic, pricing structures, OEM incentives, and compliance workflows to return finance-qualified outcomes in real time.

As buyers ask real car-buying questions — Can I get approved? What would my payment be? What's the out-the-door price? — CreditPro™ executes the required finance steps within the conversation itself.

Using patent-pending execution logic, live pricing and incentive rules, the system delivers verified finance outcomes, often in under five seconds, without requiring another form submission.

The result is a ready-to-buy customer with financial clarity.

Key Capabilities of CreditPro™

Real-time automotive finance pre-approvals delivered during live buyer engagement

No hard credit impact for consumers

Finance execution aligned with lender logic, pricing, and OEM incentives

Deployment across voice, messaging, website copilots and digital retail workflows

Secure, compliance-first design for regulated automotive environments

Built for How Buyers Actually Behave

Across hundreds of thousands of buyer interactions processed monthly, ID Privacy AI consistently sees the same behavioral patterns at the point of engagement.

Buyers do not begin with applications. They begin with questions.

The most common signals of purchase intent include the following:

Vehicle availability

Out-the-door pricing, including taxes and fees

Whether financing or lease approval is possible

In the majority of cases, finance-related questions rank among the top one or two concerns once a buyer is actively engaged.

Yet most digital retailing systems respond to these signals by redirecting buyers into static forms or deferred follow-up processes. This breaks momentum precisely when intent is highest and introduces friction at the most critical stage of the purchase journey.

CreditPro™ was designed specifically for this moment.

Instead of postponing finance decisions, the system executes them during live interactions - aligning approval timing with real buyer behavior and preserving engagement through to a qualified outcome.

"Automotive finance has been handled as a follow-up task instead of a real-time decision," said Albert Thompson, CEO and Founder of ID Privacy AI. "When buyers are actively engaged and asking finance questions, approval should happen in that moment - not days later."

Early Signals Point to a Structural Shift in Finance

In early pilot deployments, ID Privacy AI has observed that executing finance approvals during live buyer engagement materially changes buyer behavior. When approval is delivered within the conversation rather than deferred to follow-up, buyers are more likely to proceed directly to scheduled appointments with verified pricing and financing context, reducing drop-off commonly associated with form-based workflows.

Traditional digital retailing and online finance tools convert only a small fraction of shoppers into finance-qualified appointments.

In most cases, fewer than 5% of engaged buyers complete a finance workflow, largely because approval is treated as a post-engagement step rather than part of the live buying experience.

This delay introduces friction at the moment intent is highest. Buyers are asked to stop the conversation, complete a form, and wait - often breaking momentum before a decision can be made.

By executing finance workflows during live engagement instead of after it, CreditPro™ changes that dynamic.

Rather than capturing intent and deferring action, the system aligns finance execution with active buyer interest.

Approval timing is matched to the moment buyers are asking pricing and qualification questions, allowing conversations to move directly from curiosity to commitment.

Based on observed buyer behavior patterns and early controlled deployments, ID Privacy AI expects pre-qualified, booked appointments to increase into the 20 to 30% range. This reflects a structural shift in how finance performance is achieved at the top of the automotive funnel — not incremental optimization, but a change in execution timing.

"This is not incremental optimization," said Thompson. "When AI agents can execute finance at the moment buyer intent is expressed, the economics of automotive retail change fundamentally. This represents a true shift in how the category operates."

Composable by Design: Standalone or Embedded

CreditPro™ is designed to be deployed flexibly, allowing dealers and enterprise partners to adopt real-time finance execution without disrupting existing systems. As a standalone finance agent, operating independently across multi-channels,

This system supports deployment in multiple configurations, including:

Standalone finance approval agent operating independently across multiple channels.

Modular capabilities embedded within ID Privacy AI's sales workflows, including BDC Pro , and future service use cases.

Integrated components within existing dealer, OEM, or lender finance and digital retail systems.

This modular design allows dealers and enterprise partners to deploy CreditPro™ immediately while establishing a shared foundation for additional agent-driven workflows across the customer lifecycle.

Rather than requiring a wholesale replacement of current tools, CreditPro™ complements and extends existing investments, bringing real-time finance execution into systems dealers and partners already use.

Beyond a Single AI Tool: Agentic Engagement Infrastructure is Key

CreditPro™ represents the first production deployment of ID Privacy AI's broader vision for agentic engagement infrastructure (a system designed to coordinate multiple AI agents, data sources, and workflows to execute real work within regulated environments.)

Rather than building isolated AI tools, ID Privacy AI focuses on:

Composable agent architecture

Agent-to-agent orchestration

Last-mile AI workflow execution

Live data integration

Compliance-first design

Secure, private AI environments

Dealerships represent the initial deployment, with clear expansion into BDC sales, service operations, OEM programs, and automotive finance institutions.

"The future of AI isn't better chat - it's real-world execution," said Albert Thompson, CEO and Founder of ID Privacy AI. "CreditPro™ shows what happens when agents are built to do the work. This is just the beginning of how enterprise agents will operate in the future."

Secure, Compliant, and Built for the Real World

CreditPro™ operates within ID Privacy AI's secure, encrypted AI framework, ensuring sensitive consumer and financial data remains encrypted and isolated from open AI models, within auditable and compliant environments.

The system uses proprietary, patent-pending execution flows purpose-built for automotive finance, enabling:

No hard credit impact

Dealer-controlled lender logic

Live real-time approvals 24/7

Compliance-first execution across all engagement channels

The result is a streamlined buying experience for consumers and a measurable competitive advantage for dealers and enterprise partners.

Opening the Platform to Dealers, Lenders, and OEMs

ID Privacy AI is actively engaging with dealer groups, captive and independent finance institutions, OEMs, and enterprise automotive platforms interested in deploying CreditPro™ as a standalone agent or as a modular component within broader agentic engagement systems.

To learn more about CreditPro™ and ID Privacy AI's approach to real-time finance execution, visit IDPrivacy.ai .

Media Contact: For sales inquiries or to learn about investment opportunities, contact Albert Thompson CEO of ID Privacy AI at [email protected]. For general press inquiries, reach out to [email protected]. To learn more, visit us online at www.idprivacy.ai.

About ID Privacy AI

ID Privacy AI is an agentic engagement infrastructure technology company building secure, execution-driven AI systems for enterprise workflows. Designed for regulated industries like automotive, the company enables organizations to deploy composable AI agents that coordinate, act, and deliver real outcomes across voice, messaging, copilots, and live operations.

For more information, visit www.IDPrivacy.ai.

