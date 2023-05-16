Ida Byrd-Hill Believes the Battle Creek Region Can Become a $160 Million National Science Foundation (NSF) Innovation Engine

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The West Michigan African American Tech Readiness Collaborative, led by Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO of Automation Workz, will celebrate regional unification with a Kickoff meeting at 7:30 a.m. on May 24 at 400 W. Michigan Ave. in Battle Creek. The event will feature a keynote speech by Allen Walker.

NSF Innovation Engine Ida Byrd-Hill

Allen Walker is a senior advisor in the U.S. National Science Foundation's newly established Directorate for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships (TIP). In this position, Walker focuses on potential partnerships through engagement with stakeholders across government, academia, industry, and nonprofits. He also advises directorate leadership on research and development strategy and policy. He acts as the TIP chief of staff supporting the assistant director.

Allen Walker will answer the question "Can the Battle Creek region become a NSF Innovation Engine?"

The Battle Creek region, known as Cereal City, is small with a population of 133,819. However, it has industrial might as it is the home of The Kellogg Company, The Airforce Cyber Unit, Foreign Trade Zone 43. It sits right in the middle of the Ann Arbor to Chicago Tech Corridor. This region is quietly leading the Titanium Economy, with companies and government agencies, like Denso, Duncan Aviation,­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ 3Eye Technologies, Air National Guard and Defense Logistics Agency.

"I believe a unified Battle Creek/ Kalamazoo/Grand Rapids/ Benton Harbor/Jackson region could become a major Industrial Tech Hub - a NSF Innovation Engine," states Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO of Automation Workz, a top 10 ranked U.S. cybersecurity bootcamp, known for certification training that is leading low-income, women and people of color to high-paying tech careers.

"This West Michigan region is attracting also sorts of tech employer investments, like the Ford-CATL Battery plant, LG Energy Solutions expansion, Ultium Cells battery plant and the Gotion Semiconductor plant," Byrd-Hill says. "As the CEO of a tech startup, I see the Michigan information technology cluster replicating the 22% growth it experienced over the past 10 years."

"Sadly, the Michigan Information Technology Industry Cluster Workforce Analysis for 2022 highlights that African Americans comprised only 7.6% of this workforce, while they make up 14% of the general population," Byrd-Hill continued. "I launched the West Michigan African American Tech Readiness Collaborative to ensure this region continues its tech job growth by ensuring everyone is involved in reskilling/upskilling for high-paying jobs within the broader tech markets, including battery/ electric vehicles, healthcare, manufacturing and semiconductors."

The West Michigan African American Tech Readiness Collaborative includes these partners:

Alex Andrews, Talent First Joshua Hilgart, Kalamazoo Defender Dr. Alisha Davis, Grand Valley State University Kara Beer, Battle Creek Chamber of Commerce Alvin Hills, Midwest Tech Project Dr. Kara Van Dam, Grand Valley State University Brian DeRoo, Bronson Healthcare Dr. Keli Christopher, STEM Greenhouse Pastor Chris McCoy, New Level Sports Ministries Kellie Hoffman, Northern Initiatives Danielle Williams, Amplify GR Dr. Matías Soto, Andrews University Dr. Dennis Baskins, Kellogg Community College Dr. Michael Horrigan, Upjohn Institute Dr. Dennis Bona, EPIC Michael McCullough, Calhoun County Broadband Taskforce Erick Stewart, LAGNIAPPE Community Pastor Monique French, Washington Heights UMC Frances Hogsten, Haworth Dr. Nakia S. Baylis, Village Network of Battle Creek Gregory Moore, CMS Energy Dr. Preston Hicks, Goodwill Industries Heather Ignash, Battle Creek Unlimited Rob Llanes, The Right Place Heidi Groulx, Denso Sarah Klerk, Kalamazoo Promise Jakki Bungart-Bibbs, Michigan Works Southwest Dr. Sharon Vriend-Robinette, Corewell Health Joseph Matthews, Gentex Dr. Tino Smith, Kingdom Builders

Come learn how the West Michigan African American Tech Readiness Collaborative lays the foundation for the $160 million NSF Regional Innovation Engine.

RSVP for the Kickoff meeting www.autoworkz.org/events.

Join the collaborative here https://autoworkz.org/corporate/corporate-services/.

