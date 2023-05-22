Ida Byrd-Hill Believes West Michigan, with 3 Battery Factories, Can Secure an $160 Million NSF Innovation Engine Award
22 May, 2023, 08:37 ET
BATTLE CREEK, Mich., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO of Automation Workz, a top 10 ranked U.S. cybersecurity bootcamp, with the support of W.K. Kellogg Foundation, is leading the West Michigan African American Tech Readiness Collaborative and feasibility study. The West Michigan African American Tech Readiness Collaborative and feasibility study will celebrate unification of the Battle Creek/ Kalamazoo/Grand Rapids/ Benton Harbor/Albion/Jackson region with a Kickoff meeting at 7:30 a.m. on May 24 at 400 W. Michigan Ave. in Battle Creek. The event will feature a keynote speech by Allen Walker who will answer the question, "Can the Battle Creek region become a NSF Innovation Engine?"
Allen Walker is a senior advisor in the U.S. National Science Foundation's newly established Directorate for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships (TIP). In this position, Walker focuses on potential partnerships through engagement with stakeholders across government, academia, industry, and nonprofits. He also advises directorate leadership on research and development strategy and policy. He acts as the TIP chief of staff supporting the assistant director.
While West Michigan has attracted 3 battery factories within a 60-mile radius it did not become an NSF Regional Innovation Engine in 2022. Most of the NSF Regional Innovation Engines were designated in the US Southeastern corridor with its plethora of battery factories.
"This West Michigan region is attracting also sorts of tech employer investments, like the Ford-CATL Battery plant, LG Energy Solutions expansion, Ultium Cells battery plant and the Gotion Semiconductor plant," Byrd-Hill says. "As the CEO of a tech startup, I see the Michigan information technology cluster replicating the 22% growth it experienced over the past 10 years."
"Sadly, the Michigan Information Technology Industry Cluster Workforce Analysis for 2022 highlights that African Americans comprised only 7.6% of this workforce, while they make up 14% of the general population," Byrd-Hill continued. Automation Workz is known for its skills-based certification training that is leading low-income, women and people of color to high-paying middle-skilled tech careers.
The West Michigan African American Tech Readiness Collaborative includes these partners:
|
Alex Andrews
Talent First
|
Heather Ignash
Battle Creek Unlimited
|
Dr. Matias Soto
Andrews University
|
Dr. Alisha Davis
Grand Valley State University
|
Heidi Groulx
Denso
|
Dr. Michael Horrigan
Upjohn Institute
|
Alvin Hills
Midwest Tech Project
|
Dr. Herman McCall
Homestead Savings Bank
|
Michael McCullough
Calhoun County Broadband Taskforce
|
Brian DeRoo
Bronson Healthcare
|
Jakki Bungart-Bibbs
Michigan Works Southwest
|
Pastor Monique French
Washington Heights UMC
|
Pastor Chris McCoy
New Level Sports Ministries
|
Joseph Anderson, Jr.
TAG Holdings
|
Dr. Nakia S. Baylis
Village Network of Battle Creek
|
Danielle Williams
Amplify GR
|
Joseph Matthews
Gentex
|
Dr. Preston Hicks
Goodwill Industries
|
Dr. Dennis Baskins
Kellogg Community College
|
Joshua Hilgart
Kalamazoo Defender
|
Rob Llanes
The Right Place
|
Dr. Dennis Bona
EPIC
|
Kara Beer
Battle Creek Chamber
|
Sarah Klerk
Kalamazoo Promise
|
Erick Stewart
LAGNIAPPE Community
|
Dr. Kara Van Dam
Grand Valley State University
|
Dr. Sharon Vriend-Robinette
Corewell Health
|
Frances Hogsten
Haworth
|
Dr. Keli Christopher
STEM Greenhouse
|
Dr. Tino Smith
Kingdom Builders
|
Gregory Moore
CMS Energy
|
Kellie Hoffman
Northern Initiatives
Come learn how the West Michigan African American Tech Readiness Collaborative lays the foundation for the $160 million NSF Regional Innovation Engine.
RSVP for the Kickoff meeting www.autoworkz.org/events.
Join the collaborative here. https://autoworkz.org/corporate/corporate-services/
