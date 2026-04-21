Idaho Advanced Energy Consortium Announces The Release of its Request For Information for Communities Interested in Considering Hosting Advanced Nuclear Projects

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Idaho Advanced Energy Consortium (IAEC), a key convener of energy industry stakeholders, has launched a Request for Information (RFI) to identify "First-Mover" communities interested in exploring the development of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), Microreactors, and other advanced energy projects. This initiative underscores IAEC's commitment to supporting the deployment and commercialization of clean energy technologies, including advanced nuclear projects. Through this RFI, the IAEC will outline how communities can access technical, regulatory, and funding support available via the Intermountain West Nuclear Energy Corridor (INEC) Tech Hub, which the IAEC administers. For comprehensive details on the RFI and the IAEC, including how to submit a non-binding Expression of Interest by July 1, 2026, please visit https://idahoadvancedenergy.org/blog/request-for-information/

Catalyzing Advanced Nuclear Deployment

"The RFI is intended to identify communities ready to act, developers ready to deploy, and steps needed to develop a workforce ready to support it," said Christi Gilchrist, Executive Director. "All of these efforts start with conversations like these."

The RFI is designed to identify communities prepared to host advanced energy solutions, developers ready to deploy them, and the steps necessary to cultivate a skilled workforce to support these initiatives. This proactive approach aims to bridge the gap between innovative energy technologies and their practical application.

Engaging Local Leaders and Securing Support

To further disseminate information about the RFI and the opportunities in advanced nuclear projects, the IAEC has been invited to present at the Association of Idaho Cities (AIC) Spring District Meetings across the state. These engagements will reach mayors, city council members, and local government leaders, ensuring that community decision-makers are informed about the potential of advanced nuclear energy. Funding to support this critical effort is provided through a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration Tech Hub program.

This RFI represents a significant step towards accelerating the adoption of advanced energy technologies and fostering economic development through advanced nuclear solutions across the Intermountain West. Further information is available at https://idahoadvancedenergy.org/blog/request-for-information/

The purpose of IAEC is to convene industry stakeholders across the advanced energy sector to identify, plan, and address the evolving and shared supply chain, workforce, community, infrastructure, and security needs. These needs center around advancements in nuclear and clean energy and their related projects in Idaho and the region.

SOURCE Idaho Advanced Energy Consortium