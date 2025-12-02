Idaho ER Physician Donates Year's Salary to Cure Blindness Project, Inspiring Holiday Season of Giving

EAGLE, Idaho, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When many physicians retire, they trade hospital shifts for the golf course. But Boise-area emergency room physician Dr. Stuart Clive is doing something far different. Beginning November 1, Dr. Clive will continue working for one more year - and donate his entire salary to the nonprofit Cure Blindness Project, an organization dedicated to ending preventable blindness around the world.

Having admired the Cure Blindness Project's mission for years, Dr. Clive chose to direct his gift to the organization he felt could make the greatest impact. His gift arrives just ahead of the holiday season, serving as an inspiring example of generosity in action.

A Retirement with a Purpose

After discussing the decision with his wife and reflecting on his career, Dr. Clive committed to donating the upcoming year's earnings directly to Cure Blindness Project's sight-restoring work. Rather than teeing off into retirement, he'll keep clocking in 24-hour ER shifts - but now with a deeper purpose: to help people see.

"I went into medicine with noble aspirations to do mission work, but didn't have the right opportunities to pursue that," says Dr. Clive. "Ultimately, I felt that I could make a broader and more lasting difference by using my skills here - and by donating my salary."

The decision to work an extra year and postpone retirement involved many family talks, but ultimately the Clive family together felt it was the right choice.

"I couldn't do this without my wife's sacrifice and 100% commitment to this cause," he acknowledges.

Turning Compensation into Compassion

Dr. Clive's extraordinary gift will help fund completion of the Eye Care Center of Excellence at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) in Ghana. The new center will provide high-quality, affordable eye care, subsidize treatment for patients unable to pay, and train local ophthalmic professionals. The project is a collaboration among the Cure Blindness Project, USAID, The Robert M. Sinskey M.D. Foundation, and CCTH.

In Ghana alone, approximately 230,000 people are blind, many from treatable causes such as cataracts. The Eye Care Center of Excellence will be the only facility in the region to offer advanced diagnostic and surgical services for eye disease.

A Daily Reminder of Impact

Dr. Clive's gift will not only provide the gap funding to complete the CCTH project, but with its opening, help thousands receive sight-restoring surgery. Throughout his shifts in Idaho, Dr. Clive is keeping Post-it notes as reminders - each representing a Ghanaian whose sight will be restored through his donation.

A Model for Meaningful Giving

"Dr. Clive's generosity of spirit is inspiring," says K-T Overbey, CEO of Cure Blindness Project. "For others who are moved by his kindness, I encourage you to pledge a day, a week, or a portion of your time or income to a cause you care about. Generosity is a wonderful legacy, especially during this season of giving. As Giving Tuesday is here, consider joining in this movement to make a difference."

Get Involved

Learn more about the Cure Blindness Project and how you can help by donating your time or money at: www.cureblindness.org. This holiday season, join Dr. Clive in helping restore sight around the world.

About Cure Blindness Project

Founded as Himalayan Cataract Project, Cure Blindness Project today celebrates 30 years of restoring sight. This singular mission expanded from its origins in Nepal to 30 countries with high-quality eye care, education, and world-class eye care infrastructure. Together with partners, Cure Blindness Project has provided over 1.84 million sight-restoring surgeries and provided screening and basic care to over 19.1 million people. Learn more at: www.cureblindness.org.

