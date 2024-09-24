IDB BANK ANNOUNCES AVI LIEBERMAN AS HEAD OF NEW YORK COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

Lieberman to Lead Balance Sheet Lending Across the Bank's Multibillion-Dollar New York Commercial Real Estate Portfolio.

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDB Bank, a New York-based private and commercial bank, announced the appointment of Avi Lieberman as its new Senior Vice President and Head of New York Commercial Real Estate (CRE). In this role, he will lead balance sheet lending for IDB's multibillion-dollar CRE portfolio across the Bank's tri-state operations, overseeing loan originations, asset management, operations and deposit gathering. Lieberman will report directly to IDB Bank Executive Vice President and Head of New York Commercial Banking, Lissa Baum.

"We are very pleased to announce Avi's appointment to the role of Head of New York Commercial Real Estate," said Baum. "Avi will lead our CRE team with both deep industry understanding and a proven track record for deal-making success at IDB. This appointment is well-deserved, and we are confident that Avi will play a tremendous role in advancing both our CRE and enterprise-wide targets."

A seasoned executive with nearly 15 years of industry experience, Lieberman joined IDB in 2021, where he went on to hold several key positions within the Bank's Commercial Real Estate team. His recent appointment follows his successful tenure as IDB's CRE Team Leader.

Prior to joining IDB, he held several leadership positions across the financial services industry, including those at Amerant Bank and Amalgamated Bank.

About Israel Discount Bank of New York ("IDBNY" or "IDB Bank")

IDB Bank is a New-York State-chartered commercial bank, a member of the FDIC, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Israel Discount Bank LTD., one of Israel's leading banks. In addition to its Manhattan headquarters, IDB Bank operates full-service offices in California, Florida and the tristate area, including branch locations in Brooklyn, NY, Staten Island, NY and Short Hills, NJ The Bank provides a complete range of private banking and commercial banking services to U.S. and international clients.

For 70 years, IDB Bank has built its business by fostering deep relationships with its clients, rapid decision-making, and the ability to develop custom-tailored solutions for both its domestic and international clientele.

