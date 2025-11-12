IDBS announces i3 2026-An exclusive customer and partner event on data management innovation in BioPharma

WOKING, United Kingdom, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of i3 2025, IDBS, a Danaher company and leading provider of cloud software for BioPharma companies, is excited to announce that its flagship customer and partner event, i3 2026, will take place in Boston, USA on May 18, 2026.

i3 – Innovation, Ideas, Insight – is an exclusive event designed to foster collaboration and spark innovation across the BioPharma sector. The 2025 edition, held September 23-24, at IDBS headquarters in Woking, UK, brought together industry leaders, technical experts and customers to explore the future of scientific data management, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation.

Over two days, attendees engaged in strategic discussions, technical showcases and customer-led presentations that highlighted real-world impact and innovation with IDBS solutions.

Customer spotlights: Innovation in action

Presentations from customers, including KBI Biopharma, IQVIA Laboratories and Eisai Co., Ltd., highlighted how IDBS platforms have helped deliver measurable business value across their R&D lifecycles. Examples included near real-time client data portals, transformed scientific workflows, enhanced GxP validation and enablement of scalable automation.

Strategic insights, platform innovation and driving compliance

IDBS launched a new cloud-native integration framework featuring a connector for Cytiva's UNICORN software for the IDBS Polar Platform, an enterprise lab informatics software with ELN, LES and LIMS capabilities. This release extends our existing integration capabilities by enabling seamless end-to-end workflows for downstream purification, turning chromatography data into actionable insight.

In addition, breakout sessions led by IDBS experts explored the challenges of making data AI-ready, demonstrating ROI to unlock internal sponsorship, and adapting LLMs with structured process knowledge to drive AI-driven execution in BioPharma.

Meanwhile, a panel discussion chaired by Jim Brooks and Kurt In Albon, MSc, brought together experts from IQVIA Laboratories and Phillips Medisize to share practical insights on GxP compliance. Topics included digital validation, data integrity, Annex 11 updates and the role of AI in regulated environments.

All speaker's presentations from i3 2025 are available online at idbs.com/presentations-i3-2025/

Celebrating excellence: i3 Gala Awards

The i3 Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony recognized six outstanding organizations for their achievements in scientific data management:

IDBS Unsung Hero / MVP : Boehringer Ingelheim

: Boehringer Ingelheim Design Partnership Champion : GSK

: GSK Best Use Case of Data Out : KBI Biopharma (sponsored by Zifo)

: KBI Biopharma (sponsored by Zifo) Best Workflow in Bioanalysis : IQVIA Laboratories (sponsored by a-tune software)

: IQVIA Laboratories (sponsored by a-tune software) Best ROI Generating Workflow : Phillips Medisize (sponsored by Zifo)

: Phillips Medisize (sponsored by Zifo) Best Poster: Phillips Medisize (sponsored by Zifo)

Looking Ahead: i3 2026 – Boston, May 18, 2026

Planning is already underway for next year's i3 event, IDBS looks forward to welcoming its global community to the US for another inspiring gathering focused on innovation, collaboration and the future of BioPharma data.

Registration is now open to all IDBS software users at idbs.com/i3.

About IDBS

IDBS helps BioPharma organizations unlock the potential of AI/ML to improve the lives of patients. As a trusted long-term partner to 80% of the top 20 global BioPharma companies1, IDBS delivers powerful cloud software and services specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of the BioPharma sector.

IDBS, a Danaher company, leverages 35 years of scientific informatics expertise to help organizations design, execute and orchestrate processes, manage, contextualize and structure data and gain valuable insights throughout the product lifecycle, from R&D through manufacturing. Known for its signature IDBS E-WorkBook software, IDBS has extended its flexible, scalable solutions to the IDBS Polar and PIMS cloud platforms to help scientists make smarter decisions with assured confidence in both GxP and non-GxP environments.

Visit idbs.com , to learn more about IDBS.

Rank measured by Market Cap, Q1 2024.

IDBS is proud to be part of Danaher. Visit www.Danaher.com to learn more about Danaher, a leading life sciences and diagnostics innovator committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health.

Cytiva and UNICORN are trademarks of Global Life Sciences Solutions USA LLC or an affiliate doing business as Cytiva.

