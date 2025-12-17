IDBS celebrates customer successes and product innovations in 2025

WOKING, United Kingdom, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2025 draws to a close, IDBS celebrates customer successes and key innovations that advanced scientific digital transformation—from launching IDBS Polar Control and accelerating tech transfer to expanding domain-specific workflow accelerators—all aimed at reducing time to ROI and enabling faster, smarter decisions.

Enhancing process lifecycle management and speeding up tech transfer

We started the year with the launch of Polar Control, a new 'drug development recipe book' capability within IDBS Polar, a GxP-compliant enterprise lab informatics software platform with ELN, LES and LIMS capabilities. Polar Control is a purpose-built solution for parameter and process lifecycle management, directly addressing critical inefficiencies in developing process knowledge and managing tech transfer.

Turning data into actionable insights through enhanced integration

IDBS has introduced a cloud-native integration framework for its Polar platform, enabling automated transfer of large data sets, broader data-type support and simplified configuration. The first use case, showcased at the i3 user group meeting, featured a connector for Cytiva's UNICORN software, delivering seamless workflows for downstream purification and turning chromatography data into actionable insights.

Redefining scientific workflows: Accelerators that drive speed, compliance and insight across drug development

IDBS expanded its Polar accelerator library with workflow and insight apps that streamline operations, enhance compliance, and deliver faster, high-quality data for confident decisions.

Transforming bioanalysis oversight: Real-time insights for faster, compliant decisions. The BioA Study Report Insight App provides real-time visibility into bioanalysis operations, helping study directors spot bottlenecks, accelerate decisions and maintain full 21 CFR Part 11 compliance.

Streamlining drug metabolism studies: From design to decisions with enhanced data integrity. The DMPK in vivo and in vitro Workflows & Insight App automates calculations, standardizes processes and enables cross-study comparisons—delivering faster, reproducible pharmacokinetic data for informed decisions.

Advancing stability studies: Operational efficiency with built-In compliance. The Stability Workflow & Insight App simplifies stability study design and execution with real-time progress tracking, sample scheduling and test result visibility—accelerating decisions and improving operational efficiency.

Optimizing analytical method development: Faster insights from design to execution. The Analytical Method Development Workflow & Insight App simplifies clinical-phase method development with structured data capture, protocol-driven assay configuration and GxP-compliant workflows—enabling seamless transition from design to execution and delivering actionable insights.

Enabling flexible chromatography integration: Scalable OPC workflows for multi-instrument data integrity. The latest addition to the accelerator library is an OPC Data Import modular workflow which, when used with the Preparative Chromatography accelerator automates UNICORN software data import into the IDBS Advance workflow, linking results for improved data quality and streamlined operations.

Delivering complete bioprocess oversight: From campaign summaries to detailed analytics. The BioP Study Report Insight App consolidates bioprocess data from cell line development to analytical development, giving teams actionable insights to optimize performance, enhance data integrity and drive continuous improvement.

Accelerating workflow creation: Scalable, audit-ready and designed for innovation. The EVE Accelerator Template empowers workflow builders to develop custom workflows faster with pre-configured starting points, standardized configurations, and simplified inventory management and version control visibility. This reduces complexity, supports efficient auditing and review and frees teams to focus on innovation instead of setup.

Simplifying project oversight: Real-time tracking and collaboration for alignment. The Project Tracking Insight App provides centralized visibility into project milestones, timelines and deliverables—helping teams monitor progress, identify bottlenecks and stay aligned across initiatives.

AI investments to accelerate innovation

In 2025, IDBS advanced its AI capabilities to support scientists in everyday tasks such as summarizing scientific papers, identifying key experimental findings, and enabling natural-language semantic search.

We are also investing in Agentic AI to accelerate the "Lab Loop." By leveraging governed, contextualized data within the IDBS Polar data backbone, scientists will be able to learn from prior experiments to automatically design and refine workflows, speeding results and potentially transforming the drug development lifecycle. This work, currently in proof-of-concept, promises significant impact for our customers.

Additionally, we integrated AI into our Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) in collaboration with Danaher's Enterprise AI team. Early adoption has improved engineering productivity by about 10%. These innovations demonstrate how modern AI enhances both the way IDBS builds products and the value delivered to customers. It reinforces IDBS' commitment to delivering end-to-end digital solutions that accelerate timelines, enhance compliance and improve data integrity across the entire drug development lifecycle.

Celebrating our customers' successes

IDBS celebrated customer achievements in 2025, including BioIVT's 30% reduction in study cycle times* using IDBS software. At the annual i3 conference, customers and partners demonstrated transformative applications of IDBS Polar and the value of our GxP compliance framework. View all presentations here. Looking ahead, IDBS will continue to spotlight innovation at i3 2026 in Boston on May 18. Learn more here.

Commitment to quality and sustainability

In 2025, IDBS achieved ISO/IEC 27017 certification, an internationally recognized standard for cloud security controls, complementing our existing ISO 27001 certification. This milestone underscores our commitment to safeguarding customer data and maintaining the highest standards of information security.

We also earned a Bronze Medal from EcoVadis, a global leader in sustainability assessment, reflecting our dedication to integrating sustainable practices across operations.

Industry recognition

IDBS was honored with the Best Bioprocessing Supplier Award: Software at the Asia Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards 2025, recognizing our leadership in delivering innovative, high-quality solutions for bioprocessing.

Top industry rankings for GxP expertise and platform adoption

Independent market research ranked IDBS top for GxP compliance support and expertise among eight leading vendors in R&D, preclinical CROs, and process development*. In a separate study comparing ten scientific lab data platforms, IDBS achieved the highest satisfaction and was recognized as the most widely used platform.

Learn more about what's new in 2025.

*Data on file at IDBS

About IDBS

IDBS helps BioPharma organizations unlock the potential of AI/ML to improve the lives of patients. As a trusted long-term partner to 80% of the top 20 global BioPharma companies1, IDBS delivers powerful cloud software and services specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of the BioPharma sector.

IDBS, a Danaher company, leverages 35 years of scientific informatics expertise to help organizations design, execute and orchestrate processes, manage, contextualize and structure data and gain valuable insights throughout the product lifecycle, from R&D through manufacturing. Known for its signature IDBS E-WorkBook software, IDBS has extended its flexible, scalable solutions to the IDBS Polar and PIMS cloud platforms to help scientists make smarter decisions with assured confidence in both GxP and non-GxP environments.

Visit www.idbs.com, to learn more about IDBS.

IDBS is proud to be part of Danaher. Visit www.Danaher.com to learn more about Danaher, a leading life sciences and diagnostics innovator committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health.

1Rank measured by Market Cap, Q1 2024.

Cytiva and UNICORN are trademarks of Global Life Sciences Solutions USA LLC or an affiliate doing business as Cytiva.

Contact:

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

e | [email protected]

SOURCE IDBS