IDBS i3 2026 forum in Boston showcases real-world customer outcomes in data-driven BioPharma

WOKING, United Kingdom, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDBS, a Danaher company and leading provider of cloud software for BioPharma organizations, today shared outcomes from i3 2026, its flagship customer and partner forum held in Boston on May 18.

Scientists, digital leaders and industry peers from across the global BioPharma community showed how organizations are turning vision into reality by transforming complex workflows, legacy processes and regulatory constraints into practical systems that deliver meaningful results and accelerate decisions from bench to patient.

Why it matters

Across the agenda, presenters underscored a consistent theme: structured, contextualized, trusted data is the foundation for scaling science, enabling automation and making AI execution reliable.

"Our customers came to i3 with real, hard-won outcomes—faster workflows, stronger compliance, better data integrity—achieved by tackling complexity together, and that is exactly what is shaping where we take the IDBS Polar platform next," said Scott Weiss, VP of Product and Strategy at IDBS. "Polar is evolving to support agentic, AI-driven execution while preserving GxP compliance and connecting data, workflows and teams across the scientific lifecycle so customers can move from discovery to delivery with greater speed and confidence."

Event highlights

Customer presentations reported measurable outcomes from their use of IDBS software:

Brad Feilmeier from Boehringer Ingelheim outlined real operational gains, including more than 2,000 automated formulation runs saving approximately three hours per experiment

outlined real operational gains, including more than 2,000 automated formulation runs saving approximately three hours per experiment Jennifer Bourn from Novartis shared how her team implemented IDBS Polar as a truly end-to-end GxP-compliant platform for regulated ligand binding assay bioanalysis, expanding core capabilities into fully traceable experiment execution, strengthening compliance and data integrity, and building a forward-looking digital foundation for advanced analytics and AI-enabled insights

shared how her team implemented IDBS Polar as a truly end-to-end GxP-compliant platform for regulated ligand binding assay bioanalysis, expanding core capabilities into fully traceable experiment execution, strengthening compliance and data integrity, and building a forward-looking digital foundation for advanced analytics and AI-enabled insights Daniel Wall, also from Novartis , presented on scaled automation in discovery bioanalysis, showcasing what end-to-end workflow maturity looks like when execution, automation and data quality are designed together

, presented on scaled automation in discovery bioanalysis, showcasing what end-to-end workflow maturity looks like when execution, automation and data quality are designed together Shawn Fernando from Eisai demonstrated automated, inventory-driven ELN execution connecting automation, collaboration and execution in a way that is both rigorous and highly usable—transforming the ELN from a passive record-keeping tool into an adaptive operational system that delivers organizational efficiency

demonstrated automated, inventory-driven ELN execution connecting automation, collaboration and execution in a way that is both rigorous and highly usable—transforming the ELN from a passive record-keeping tool into an adaptive operational system that delivers organizational efficiency Yuya Ishikawa from Chugai shared a scientist-led approach to building integrated bioprocess databases, bridging the gap between digital strategy and daily lab practice

shared a scientist-led approach to building integrated bioprocess databases, bridging the gap between digital strategy and daily lab practice Jennifer Green and Yelena Hines from Bayer Crop Science offered a practical perspective on transitioning from on-premise to SaaS lab systems, including the organizational and technical realities of that shift

A cross-industry panel on scaling AI and data quality, with perspectives from IDBS, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Elucidata and Boehringer Ingelheim, reinforced that AI only works when data foundations, governance and workflows are already in place.

IDBS extended thanks to AWS for hosting the forum and contributing thought leadership throughout the agenda, and to Transnetyx ATune and Zifo for their continued partnership and support.

More information on the i3 2026 event can be found here

About IDBS

IDBS, a Danaher company, helps biopharma organizations unlock the potential of AI/ML to improve the lives of patients. As a trusted long-term partner to 75% of the top 20 global biopharma companies1, IDBS delivers powerful cloud software and services specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of the biopharma sector.

IDBS, a Danaher company, leverages 35 years of scientific informatics expertise to help organizations design, execute and orchestrate processes, manage, contextualize and structure data and gain valuable insights throughout the product lifecycle, from R&D through manufacturing. Known for its signature IDBS E-WorkBook software, IDBS has extended its flexible, scalable solutions to the IDBS Polar and PIMS cloud platforms to help scientists make smarter decisions with assured confidence in both GxP and non-GxP environments.

Visit idbs.com, to learn more about IDBS.

Rank measured by Market Cap, Q2 2026.

About Danaher

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve their most complex scientific and clinical challenges—helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

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SOURCE IDBS