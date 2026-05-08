IDBS brings BioPharma leaders together at flagship i3 2026 forum in Boston

WOKING, United Kingdom, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDBS, a Danaher company and leading provider of cloud software for BioPharma organizations, today announced i3 2026, its flagship customer and partner forum, taking place on May 18, 2026, in Boston, one day ahead of the Bio-IT World Conference.

As BioPharma organizations accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), automation and advanced analytics, many still face challenges around fragmented experiment, product and process data, aging legacy systems and rising regulatory expectations. At the same time, R&D, IT and digital leaders are under growing pressure to modernize how scientific data is captured, structured and governed, without disrupting compliance or slowing down science.

"Our customers are tackling these challenges head on—rethinking how they capture, connect and contextualize their scientific data and integrating platforms like IDBS into their digital ecosystems to create more trusted, scalable foundations for decision-making, AI initiatives and faster scientific outcomes," said Pietro Forgione, General Manager at IDBS. "i3 2026 is a forum where they can share what's working, what they've learned and where the industry is heading—across both GxP and non‑GxP environments."

Following the success of i3 2025 in Woking, the 2026 event moves to Boston, where attendees will gather at AWS BOS17 in the Seaport district. The one-day forum will feature customer-led presentations from organizations that have embedded IDBS solutions into their workflows, alongside strategic perspectives from IDBS leadership and technical deep dives on platform capabilities. Attendees will leave with practical approaches they can apply to their own data, compliance and digital transformation challenges.

Key themes include:

Customer spotlights : Real‑world experiences from BioPharma organizations that have integrated IDBS solutions into their scientific and operational workflows

: Real‑world experiences from BioPharma organizations that have integrated IDBS solutions into their scientific and operational workflows Strategic insights : IDBS platform vision and market direction for enabling connected, data-driven labs

: IDBS platform vision and market direction for enabling connected, data-driven labs Technical deep dives : Practical sessions on cloud‑native architectures, structured data capture and automation

: Practical sessions on cloud‑native architectures, structured data capture and automation GxP in practice: Approaches to maintaining compliance while enabling faster, more confident decision making

The forum reflects Danaher's commitment to connecting data, workflows and teams across the scientific lifecycle—helping customers move innovations from discovery to delivery with greater speed and confidence.

Registration is now open to IDBS customers and invited partners. Learn more and register at idbs.com/i3.

About IDBS

IDBS, a Danaher company, helps biopharma organizations unlock the potential of AI/ML to improve the lives of patients. As a trusted long-term partner to 80% of the top 20 global biopharma companies1, IDBS delivers powerful cloud software and services specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of the biopharma sector.

IDBS, a Danaher company, leverages 35 years of scientific informatics expertise to help organizations design, execute and orchestrate processes, manage, contextualize and structure data and gain valuable insights throughout the product lifecycle, from R&D through manufacturing. Known for its signature IDBS E-WorkBook software, IDBS has extended its flexible, scalable solutions to the IDBS Polar and PIMS cloud platforms to help scientists make smarter decisions with assured confidence in both GxP and non-GxP environments.

Visit idbs.com, to learn more about IDBS.

Rank measured by Market Cap, Q1 2024.

About Danaher

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve their most complex scientific and clinical challenges—helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

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SOURCE IDBS