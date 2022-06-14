IDC MarketScape Names Greenhouse a Leader in Modern Talent Acquisition Suites

Greenhouse recognized for its ability to meet the evolving hiring needs of customers through strategic hiring practices

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the hiring software company, today announced its position as a Leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Talent Acquisition Suites 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48357022, June 2022) and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Talent Acquisition Suites, TA Specialist 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49198921, June 2022) reports.

The company's position as a Leader in this IDC MarketScape research follows Greenhouse's recent recognition by Fosway as a Core Leader and by customers as a leader on the 2022 G2 Grid Report for ATS and as having the best software product on the 2022 G2 list of Best Software Products for Mid-Market and Enterprise .

The IDC MarketScape for talent acquisition (TA) suites provides an assessment of vendors through the IDC MarketScape model. The research includes both quantitative and qualitative criteria that define current and future success in the market. Vendors are evaluated on several categories including customer satisfaction and service delivery, functionality, offering, growth, innovation, R&D pace and productivity, and total cost of ownership.

According to the report, "Greenhouse's go-to-market approach is centered on four main differentiators: (1) structured hiring, (2) modern interface, (3) hiring ecosystem, and (4) the Greenhouse Hiring Maturity Methodology."

A major priority for organizations is accelerating their time to hire. One of Greenhouse's key differentiators is around helping customers get better at how they hire through the Greenhouse Hiring Maturity methodology. According to the report, "the Greenhouse Hiring Maturity methodology is designed to help clients evolve their internal processes and strategies for recruiting, moving clients from chaotic and inconsistent hiring practices to systematic and strategic." In 2022, more than 60% of new Greenhouse customers reached the systematic phase on the Hiring Maturity Curve within ten weeks from implementing Greenhouse.

"The talent acquisition landscape is evolving and the increasing complexity of technology can pose a challenge to decision makers," said Matthew Merker, Research Manager, Talent Acquisition & Strategy, IDC. "Greenhouse has a proven ability to help companies fill pipelines and robust analytics to measure success, providing users with a collaborative tool that improves accessibility across all stakeholders in the recruiting process."

"The challenge to find and retain top talent is here to stay. Regardless of whether you're a small startup or a large enterprise, companies that don't invest in continuously improving their hiring strategy will fall behind – fast," said Jon Stross, President and Co-founder, Greenhouse. "To compete in today's highly competitive talent market, companies need to shift their focus and embrace the concept of becoming a people-first company. They have to care about talent, prioritize hiring and understand how critical it is to have the technology in place to support their hiring teams. Being recognized as a Leader by the IDC MarketScape reflects the long-term value that Greenhouse is able to bring to all of our customers by helping them get measurably better at hiring."

In the IDC MarketScape Vendor Assessment reports, Greenhouse was recognized for a number of strengths product design, onboarding offerings and product roadmap.

To learn more about Greenhouse, visit Greenhouse.io .

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the hiring software company. We help businesses become great at hiring through our powerful hiring approach , complete suite of software and services, Hiring Maturity™ methodology and large partner ecosystem – so businesses can hire for what's next.

Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse has 700 employees around the world supporting over 7,000 customers. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power, Booking.com, Scout24 and The Knot Worldwide use the Greenhouse hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Inc. Magazine Best Workplace (2018 – 2022) and Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation (2022).

© 2021, Greenhouse Software, Inc. All rights reserved. "Greenhouse Hiring Maturity", "Talent Makers", and the G Logo are trademarks of Greenhouse Software, Inc.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of Talent Acquisition (TA) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

