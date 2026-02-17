IDC MarketScape names Hitachi Energy a Leader in Asset Performance Management for Worldwide Utilities

ZURICH, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Energy, a global leader in electrification, has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Utilities Asset Performance Management (APM) 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US53008225, November 2025). The IDC study evaluated 12 APM providers by qualitatively and quantitatively assessing their capabilities and strategies regarding their offerings in the power and utilities industry.

IDC MarketScape Worldwide Utilities APM 2025-2026

"As utilities navigate the challenges of aging assets, clean-energy integration and grid modernization, APM solutions have become essential for achieving operational resilience, reducing costs and delivering sustainable outcomes across their organizations," said the IDC MarketScape.

"A modernized and data-driven approach to APM is now a strategic imperative for utilities," said John Villali, Senior Research Director, IDC Energy Insights. "Sophisticated APM solutions have become foundational to utilities' digital and energy-transition strategies. With its heritage in the utility sector, AI-driven APM solution and global customer base, Hitachi Energy is well-positioned to guide and support utilities across the world in this important and continuously evolving space."

According to the IDC MarketScape: "Hitachi Energy has deep domain expertise in the utilities sector, especially in the transmission and distribution subsegments. Its APM offering provides over 175 prebuilt models covering transformers, breakers, and substation assets."

Furthermore, the report notes: "Hitachi Energy can provide a fully integrated APM + enterprise asset management (EAM) + field service management (FSM) suite, which can provide a data-rich asset lifecycle management strategy that supports regional utility sector regulatory compliance across the globe."

"We're pleased to be recognized as a Leader in APM by one of the world's top technology research firms," says Andy Howell, Global Head of Enterprise Software Product Group, Hitachi Energy. "Hitachi Energy has the world's largest installed base in power transmission and distribution utilities. These same utilities are now adopting our integrated software solutions. Ultimately, IDC's recognition reflects what's most important: our customers' success."

Hitachi Energy APM is purpose‑built for utilities, bringing together asset health, reliability, and optimization into one suite. When integrated with enterprise asset management and work management systems, it enables a closed-loop of asset lifecycle workflows.

Backed by over a century's heritage of building and maintaining critical electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure across the world, including a library of more than 175 pre-built models for grid assets, Hitachi Energy APM allows utilities to prioritize the right maintenance, reduce failure risk, and optimize capital expenditures and operating expenses while meeting regulatory expectations.

Using AI-driven analytics and network-aware context, APM combines operational and historical data to strengthen reliability, safety, and cost performance across transmission and distribution.

Hitachi Energy APM is part of the Asset & Work Management suite of solutions, which supports Hitachi's HMAX Energy portfolio of digitally enabled services. HMAX by Hitachi is a suite of next-generation solutions that brings the power of AI to social infrastructure.

To read the IDC MarketScape excerpt, please visit https://www.hitachienergy.company/qPC .

About IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader in electrification, powering a sustainable energy future with innovative power grid technologies with digital at the core. Over three billion people depend on our technologies to power their daily lives. With over a century in pioneering mission-critical technologies like high-voltage, transformers, automation, and power electronics, we are addressing the most urgent energy challenge of our time – balancing soaring electricity demand, while decarbonizing the power system. With an unparalleled installed base in over 140 countries, we co-create and build long-term partnerships across the utility, industry, transportation, data centers, and infrastructure sectors. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ over 50,000 people in 60 countries and generate revenues of around $16 billion USD.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.

