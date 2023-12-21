IDC MarketScape Names Infor a Leader in 2023-2024 Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Large Enterprise Vendor Assessment

Infor customers surveyed tout company's strong industry expertise, continuous cloud innovation, and in-depth financial management solutions

NEW YORK , Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Large Enterprise ERP 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment.

Download a complimentary copy of the IDC MarketScape report.

According to the IDC MarketScape report, "Infor's cloud ERP solutions deliver industry-specific capabilities without extensive customizations or integrations by combining the Infor cloud platform built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Infor OS innovation services. By subscribing to Infor's cloud-native service for business applications, organizations experience regular updates that deliver the latest advances in enterprise functionality."

The IDC MarketScape report evaluated feedback from Infor customers in discrete manufacturing industries (industrial manufacturing, automotive, aerospace & defense), process manufacturing and distribution industries (food & beverage, fashion, distribution), and from those in healthcare and the public sector.

Infor customers surveyed noted the company's strengths in three key areas, as stated in the report:

  • Automated integrated industry expertise: Organizations cited Infor's "exceptional industry expertise, as it goes deep across their product set. References noted the reason they considered Infor was the company's strong industry expertise."

  • Integrated future-proof aspects: "Infor CloudSuite is architected to drive innovation. Every customer runs on the same version and benefits from regular updates and enhancements. Continuous cloud innovation and extensibility allow customers to adopt their specific needs within their business. Advanced cloud capabilities include Infor's Data Lake, RPA, AI/ML, and Amazon Bedrock to ensure the organization remains competitive and future proofs its business through Infor OS."

  • Prebuilt reports and dashboards: "From the basics to financial information, customers can extend what they receive within the analytics to bring more in-depth financial planning and management."

Soma Somasundaram, Infor president & CTO, said, "We believe Infor's leadership position in this IDC MarketScape is a recognition of the business value that we are delivering to customers. Our complete, industry-specific solutions are designed to help customers continuously innovate, automate their business processes and increase their competitive advantage."

About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research uses a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position in a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contact:
Steve Bauer
Infor
[email protected]
(650) 670-7135

Copyright ©2023 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

SOURCE Infor

