IDC MarketScape names Infor GT Nexus a Leader in Supply Chain Commerce Networks

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor , a global leader in business cloud software for Enterprise and SMB companies, today announced that global market intelligence firm IDC has named Infor GT Nexus a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2018 Vendor Assessment (doc #US44514117 and December 2018) report, based on an evaluation of eight supply chain solution providers. Infor is recognized for its multienterprise capabilities that enable end-to-end supply chain visibility and orchestration.

According to the IDC MarketScape report, "As a proven vendor in the SCCN space, GT Nexus wins based on a single instance, network platform where all parties have a single login to deal with their supply chain partners. They have amongst the broadest domain expertise of supply chain processes. Applications are all developed on a single platform for seamless end-to-end processes, and they have one of the largest supply chain networks; almost 20 years of community data for network insights and data quality management services."

Infor GT Nexus operates the world's largest commerce network consisting of 60,000 manufacturers, retailers, factories, financial services providers, 3PLs and carriers. Its multitenant architecture enables multi-party collaboration, enabling data and visibility to flow seamlessly across the network. Its 20 years of supply chain data, combined with Infor Coleman AI and machine learning, bring to life predictive and prescriptive analytics for optimal decisions at key milestones in the supply chain.

"An intelligence-based supply chain can only become a reality when the digital underpinnings are built to reach across multiple parties, tiers, geographies and modes while preserving the integrity of data within a single instance of truth," said Rod Johnson, Executive Vice President & GM, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management, Infor. "We're able to continuously monitor and observe network activity and flag anomalies or noteworthy events to enrich predictive and prescriptive analytics in real time. Live identification of orders at-risk or opportunities to improve efficiency enables customers to proactively address issues and enhance decisions based on data intelligence, to ultimately better serve their end-customers."

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360 degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Infor

Infor develops business cloud software for Enterprise and SMB companies globally. With 16,500 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

About the Infor GT Nexus Commerce Network

The Infor GT Nexus Commerce Network is the world's largest cloud-based, multi-enterprise commerce network for global trade and supply chain management. Over 60,000 businesses across industry verticals, including adidas Group, Caterpillar, Columbia Sportswear, DHL, Electrolux, Levi Strauss & Co., Nestlé, and Puma share GT Nexus as their standard, multi-enterprise collaboration platform. This enables all network participants to operate with a core, real-time, and always-on set of information across multiple supply chain functions. The platform helps customers optimize the flow of goods, funds and trade information, from the point of order, through final payment. For more information, please visit www.gtnexus.com.



