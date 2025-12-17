LFC welcomes SAS as global partner

CARY, N.C., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liverpool FC is delighted to announce a new multi-year deal with SAS to become the club's official AI marketing automation partner.

This latest partnership brings together two globally recognised brands with a shared focus on innovation, performance and continuous improvement. Over the course of the partnership, the club will integrate the SAS® Customer Intelligence 360 platform and SAS Viya – enabling greater efficiency and insight across marketing automation, campaign management and data-led decision-making.

SAS has been at the forefront of analytics for nearly five decades. Founded in 1976, the company has grown to become one of the most respected names in data and AI marketing automation, helping organisations across every major industry make faster, smarter and more informed decisions. With a reputation built on trust, reliability and expertise, SAS continues to shape how data is used to drive progress and impact around the world.

Ben Latty, chief commercial officer at Liverpool FC, said: "Our partnership with SAS represents an important step in how we continue to evolve our marketing approach. Integrating their technology will give our team access to powerful tools – including the SAS Customer Intelligence 360 platform and SAS Viya – that will help streamline our work and support better decision-making.

"As the partnership grows, this will allow us to deliver more personalised experiences for our supporters and run even more effective campaigns for the club and our partners. We're thrilled to welcome SAS to the LFC partnership family.

"And we also look forward to SAS working with LFC Foundation and its STEM programmes, including introducing young people to the power of data and AI – inspiring and equipping them with the digital skills and knowledge they need to thrive in the future world of work."

Jennifer Chase, chief marketing officer at SAS, said: "Liverpool FC has one of the most passionate fanbases in the world, and we're proud to help elevate that experience through the power of data and AI.

"With SAS technology, the club can turn massive volumes of data into meaningful, real-time insights that allow us to get the right message, to the right fan, at the right time – connecting fans from Anfield to anywhere in the world."

SAS will also explore opportunities to work with LFC Foundation to create dedicated AI and data education initiatives. This will build on LFC Foundation's existing STEM programmes, which advocate for children to learn STEM from an early age, helping them develop essential skills that encourage curiosity, problem-solving and creativity among young learners.

SAS has a long track record of supporting education and technical literacy around the world and will look to help shape meaningful opportunities for future generations alongside LFC Foundation.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2025 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

About Liverpool Football Club

Founded in 1892, Liverpool FC is one of the world's most historic and famous football clubs, having won 20 League Titles, including the Premier League, eight FA Cups, 10 League Cups, six European Cups, three UEFA Cups, four European Super Cups, 16 Charity Shields, two Women's Super League titles and one Women's Championship.

As a socially responsible Club, Liverpool FC is proud of the work it does via the award-winning The Red Way, its ongoing commitment to creating a better future for its people, its planet and its communities. This includes efforts to improve club-wide sustainability, enhance Equality, Diversity & Inclusion in all areas, and create life changing opportunities for children and young people in Merseyside and beyond thanks to its official charity, LFC Foundation.

