IDC MarketScape names Wolters Kluwer a Leader in Enterprise Legal Management software

2023 vendor assessment recognizes ELM Solutions' practical applications of AI and analytics

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Legal Management Software 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49842023, August 2023). IDC MarketScape's analysts note Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions' thoughtful approach to innovation, reflected by an extensive portfolio of managed services, AI investments, and feature development all channeled towards serving customers' immediate needs.

"Our analysis found that ELM Solutions leverages a deliberate and thoughtful approach to building its software while continuing to innovate and pioneer at scale for clients," said Ryan O'Leary, Research Director, Privacy and Legal Technology at IDC. "This has created a stable, reliable and innovative enterprise legal management platform."

"Thanks to IDC for recognizing Wolters Kluwer as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape," said Barry Ader, VP Product Management and Marketing, Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions. "We believe that forward-facing technologies such as AI-powered spend management systems or intuitive e-billing and matter manager solutions can prepare corporate legal departments for challenges they may face either now or in the future."

This IDC MarketScape report evaluates vendors participating in the worldwide enterprise legal management software market, leveraging an expansive set of criteria that includes AI analytics, user experience and cybersecurity. The report notes, "Wolters Kluwer is uniquely situated to develop products for enterprises as most of its customers are the largest enterprises in the world."

The report also notes, "Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions has deep analytics and AI capabilities that leverage its massive amount of legal spend under management to provide all its end users with deep benchmarking data. Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions focuses on practical AI capabilities that drive value for clients right now, not some future state."

The IDC MarketScape adds that, "Wolters Kluwer overall is an incredibly stable organization, and customers should feel comfortable investing in their software in times of economic uncertainty." To date, ELM Solutions has won more than 20 awards in 2023 celebrating the commitment of the business to innovation and customer service.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

