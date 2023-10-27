Wolters Kluwer announces winners of seventh annual Legal Innovator Awards

News provided by

ELM Solutions

27 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

ELM Solutions recognizes clients for their innovative approach to legal spend management

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, part of Wolters Kluwer's Legal & Regulatory division, announced the winners of its seventh annual Legal Innovator Awards during the business' ELM Amplify 2023 conference in Bonita Springs, Florida. ELM Solutions clients Chubb and Marsh & McLennan Companies were celebrated for their innovative approach towards improving the delivery of legal services.

"It's an honor to celebrate these remarkable clients who continue to demonstrate the power of technology to drive new efficiencies, insights and value to the legal operations function," said Barry Ader, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions. "Mastering legal spend will be crucial as corporate legal departments position themselves to navigate boldly into the future."

The annual Legal Innovator Awards recognize ELM Solutions clients who have successfully leveraged technology to transform legal operations. Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company – not to mention a 2019 Legal Innovator Awards winner – worked with ELM Solutions to successfully streamline its electronic claims expense billing and matter management capabilities to gain operational efficiencies in the claims process by automating the process of sending invoices to external parties and customers.

Meanwhile, Marsh and McLennan Companies also utilized Passport to successfully coordinate its global legal spend through a single solution. A leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and consulting, Marsh and McLennan Companies was able to achieve the near elimination of paper invoices, better reports to senior management, and more relevant analysis of data to make cost effective decisions for stakeholders.

About Wolters Kluwer 
Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedInTwitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contacts 
Paul Lyon
Senior Director, External Communications
Global Branding & Communications
Wolters Kluwer
Office: +44 20 3197 6586
Email: [email protected]

Frank Ready
Senior Specialist, External Communications
Legal & Regulatory
Wolters Kluwer
Office: 717-205-3647
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ELM Solutions

Wolters Kluwer to help clients navigate the future of legal operations during ELM Amplify 2023

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions' award-winning teams of legal operations experts and technologists are inviting clients to join them in Bonita Springs,...
Wolters Kluwer brings AI-powered legal bill review to Flex

Global diversified manufacturer Flex has become the latest enterprise to engage Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions' newly expanded LegalVIEW BillAnalyzer...
