IDC MarketScape Recognizes Contentstack as a Leader in Content Management Systems for Persuasive Digital Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the leading Content Experience Platform (CXP), today announced the company was positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape of Content Management Systems for Persuasive Digital Experiences (Doc #US47412821, September 2021). The IDC MarketScape assessment highlights Contentstack's rapid ascension in the Content Management Systems (CMS) market and demonstrates the company's full-service support.

The assessment evaluated 16 CMS vendors using a rigorous scoring methodology that examined product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and each vendor's current and future market success factors.

Contentstack pioneered the industry's most beloved cloud-native content experience platform designed to empower technical and business users alike. Brands including Broadcom, Chico's FAS, Ellie Mae, IcelandAir, Miami HEAT, McDonald's and NBC rely on the company's CMS platform to fuel in-game or interactive experiences, ad servers, live events, as well as traditional web and mobile sites and apps.

According to the IDC MarketScape assessment, "Contentstack and partners interviewed for this evaluation rated Contentstack highly in customer service for both the responsiveness to technical/operations issues or in addressing requests for feature development." Additionally, it noted, "Contentstack provides a dedicated Customer Success team to proactively reach out to customers even before issues may arise and pioneered Care Without Compromise™ as a multi-vendor program to harmonize the support experience across a vendor ecosystem for enterprise customers."

A founding member of the MACH Alliance , Contentstack's platform is built on API-first principles that are developer-friendly and support a variety of content and delivery models. IDC MarketScape author Marci Maddox, research director for IDC's Digital Experience Management Software program, noted,"Contentstack offers sophisticated CDN coverage, omnichannel capabilities and high API rate limits."

"Now more than ever before, leading brands are striving to deliver content-rich digital interactions. This is especially the case in industries such as retail, financial services, and hospitality that have had to quickly evolve their customer touchpoints and delivery methods throughout the last eighteen months," said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack. "Customers are looking for a true partner who can not only meet their content delivery needs today, but can scale as they evolve their content architecture in the future. We remain committed to delivering a sophisticated and easy-to-use Content Experience Platform that enables our customers to drive revenue, build customer loyalty, and deliver superior customer experience."

For more information on the IDC MarketScape assessment, please download an excerpt here .

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Contentstack

Contentstack – the pioneering Agile Content Management System (CMS) – empowers marketers and developers to collaborate around content like never before. Together, they can orchestrate superior customer journeys and deliver dynamic digital experiences across channels, audiences, brands and regions. Companies such as Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, McDonald's, Mitsubishi, Riot Games, Sephora and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences. Famous for its Care Without Compromise™, Contentstack has the industry's highest customer satisfaction. As a founder of the MACH Alliance, Contentstack advocates for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com .

