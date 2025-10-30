IDC MarketScape: SAS a leader in data integration software platforms

CARY, N.C., Oct 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Data and AI company SAS has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Integration Software Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment*.

The IDC MarketScape study noted the following strengths of SAS® Viya®, SAS' cloud-native data and AI platform:

"Strong data integration can be a bedrock for AI." – Manisha Khanna, SAS. Post this IDC MarketScape recognizes data and AI company SAS as a leader in data integration software platforms.

Broad, integrated data engineering in a single platform.

Operational readiness with orchestration, DevOps, and governance.

Openness for multicoding languages and multi-engine execution.

AI-assisted engineering and synthetic data for productivity and privacy.

"There is no AI without data, and the ability to integrate and take control of data is necessary for AI success," says Stewart Bond, Research VP, Data Intelligence and Integration at IDC. "In this IDC MarketScape evaluation, SAS demonstrated data integration strengths in agentic capabilities, hybrid and multicloud flexibility, open table support and domain-specific accelerators."

According to the report, SAS is "particularly well-suited for regulated and mission-critical environments that value lineage, data quality, and policy controls embedded within the pipeline tooling; for teams seeking multilanguage workflows with in-database optimization; and for programs that can benefit from AI-assisted pipeline development and synthetic data to accelerate delivery while safeguarding sensitive information."

SAS Viya empowers:

"Fragmented data and siloed systems make for a shaky data foundation to build AI projects on," said Manisha Khanna, Senior Product Manager, AI & GenAI at SAS. "By contrast, strong data integration can be a bedrock for AI, helping organizations to reap maximum value and impact from their AI investments."

See more analyst recognitions of SAS at https://www.sas.com/en_us/news/analyst-viewpoints.html.

*IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Integration Software Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment, (IDC #US53001625, October 2025)

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

