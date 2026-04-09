IDCA Releases Infinity Paradigm AE360® 2.0 Data Center Standards Framework for the AI Age

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Data Center Authority (IDCA) announces that version 2.0 of the Infinity Paradigm® AE360® Standards Framework has been released. In addressing the requirements of artificial intelligence, AI factories, cybersecurity, and more, the Infinity Paradigm AE360® maintains the holistic digital infrastructure and application-centric ecosystem optimization and risk elimination standards framework.

IDCA

AE360® 2.0 is the all-in-one holistic global standards framework that presents an all-inclusive approach to assessing the infrastructure and operational risk and performance of an application ecosystem, inclusive of data center, cloud infrastructure, computing and application gear, and their management.

Mehdi Paryavi, Chairman and CEO of the International Data Center Authority (IDCA), stated that "Infinity Paradigm® is the paradigm shift that our industry needed that offers the dynamic and interwoven spectrum of efficacies that remains relevant in addressing the global evolution of AI and digitization in terms of standardization and conformance to principles that will warrant the reliability of our digital economies."

The AE360® 2.0 Standards Framework is developed to address the growing need for standardized best practices in an evolving and expansive world of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. Today, data centers are fundamental to the global prosperity digital economy as their capabilities, resilience, and capacities support the sovereignty and expandability of the global economy.

Paryavi adds, "For years, IDCA has been investing in educating the industry and advocating on the global necessity of their effective design, development, and operations. In 2025, $580B in investment was directed toward data centers, surpassing the oil and gas industry by $40B and demonstrating how data centers have become essential infrastructure in the modern era."

The world's data center footprint is currently 67 gigawatts (GW), according to IDCA research, with 43 percent of that consumption in the United States. The industry is now in its second year of an inflection point that will drive the worldwide footprint to between 250 and 300GW between 2030 and 2035. This growth will total between 270 and 350 percent, and as traditional data centers become AI centers, the consumption per facility and operational complexity will grow as dramatically.

The world has changed dramatically, requiring the reassessment of risks and highlighting the need for the Infinity Paradigm's holistic approach to understand, effectively design, and manage each Application Ecosystem. View and download The Infinity Paradigm® AE360® 2.0 Standards Framework here, and implement effective principles in meeting the needs of this AI-driven age.

About IDCA

International Data Center Authority (IDCA) is the global independent Digital Economy think tank that works with nations to create AI policies, Digital Hubs, and Digital Economies through the standardization of the approach, selection, design, feasibility, operation, and various processes and methodologies of digital infrastructure and related processes and systems. IDCA is represented in more than 40 countries and is active globally in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Media Contact: Roger Strukhoff, 1 (815) 757-7545

SOURCE IDCA