Ideal Academy Public Charter School Renamed "Friendship Victor E. Long Ideal Public Charter School"

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regan Zambri Long Personal Injury Lawyers, PLLC is pleased to announce that the Ideal Academy Public Charter School will be renamed to the "Friendship Victor E. Long Ideal Public Charter School," after Senior Partner Victor E. Long.

Regan Zambri Long Senior Partner Victor E. Long speaks at the dedication ceremony.

"I want everyone to know how grateful I am to my law partners for the encouragement they have given me through the years as I pursued civic activities," Long said. "I could not have received this honor without their support and understanding. This recognition is a reflection of our firm's dedication to serving our clients and making a positive impact in our community."

In the late 1990s, Long was the chair of the board of Friendship House, a charitable organization that operated one of the oldest infant daycare programs in the U.S. When the DC Charter School Act passed, the organization was granted authority to open Friendship Public Charter Schools (FPCS). Long was a founding board member and has remained on the board for more than 20 years. Friendship now spans 16 campuses from Pre-K3 to 12.

FPCS purchased Ideal Academy approximately four years ago. Construction began on the school to enlarge and renovate the campus. Renovations are near completion and a dedication ceremony was held at the new site on December 14, 2023.

As a founding partner and board-certified personal injury lawyer at Regan Zambri Long, Long has helped thousands of injury victims harmed by negligence, wrongful conduct, violations of safety rules, and defective products. Long has been listed in Best Lawyers of America since 2014 for both Medical Malpractice Law and Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation. He has been named to the Washington, DC Metro Super Lawyers list since 2008 and is "AV" Peer Review Rated by Martindale-Hubbell. In 2023, Victor was named to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers list.

Long was appointed by the Washington, DC Court of Appeals as a Trustee for the Client Security Trust Fund, overseeing the safe investment of clients' funds held in trusts in the District of Columbia. He is also responsible for deciding whether claims made by clients who have lost money due to the dishonesty of lawyers can recover their funds. He has also served as a court-appointed mediator in the District of Columbia for 15 years.

Regan Zambri Long PLLC

Washington, DC, personal injury law firm Regan Zambri Long PLLC strives to provide our clients with legal representation of the highest caliber to our clients. We focus primarily on personal injury law and fight hard for people hurt by someone else's carelessness. For more information, visit rhllaw.com .

Media Contact:

Wendy Lindars

570-417-9305

[email protected]

SOURCE Regan Zambri Long PLLC