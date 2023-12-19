Ideal Academy Public Charter School Renamed "Friendship Victor E. Long Ideal Public Charter School"

News provided by

Regan Zambri Long PLLC

19 Dec, 2023, 08:51 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regan Zambri Long Personal Injury Lawyers, PLLC is pleased to announce that the Ideal Academy Public Charter School will be renamed to the "Friendship Victor E. Long Ideal Public Charter School," after Senior Partner Victor E. Long.

Continue Reading
Regan Zambri Long Senior Partner Victor E. Long speaks at the dedication ceremony.
Regan Zambri Long Senior Partner Victor E. Long speaks at the dedication ceremony.

"I want everyone to know how grateful I am to my law partners for the encouragement they have given me through the years as I pursued civic activities," Long said. "I could not have received this honor without their support and understanding. This recognition is a reflection of our firm's dedication to serving our clients and making a positive impact in our community."

In the late 1990s, Long was the chair of the board of Friendship House, a charitable organization that operated one of the oldest infant daycare programs in the U.S. When the DC Charter School Act passed, the organization was granted authority to open Friendship Public Charter Schools (FPCS). Long was a founding board member and has remained on the board for more than 20 years. Friendship now spans 16 campuses from Pre-K3 to 12.

FPCS purchased Ideal Academy approximately four years ago. Construction began on the school to enlarge and renovate the campus. Renovations are near completion and a dedication ceremony was held at the new site on December 14, 2023.

As a founding partner and board-certified personal injury lawyer at Regan Zambri Long, Long has helped thousands of injury victims harmed by negligence, wrongful conduct, violations of safety rules, and defective products. Long has been listed in Best Lawyers of America since 2014 for both Medical Malpractice Law and Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation. He has been named to the Washington, DC Metro Super Lawyers list since 2008 and is "AV" Peer Review Rated by Martindale-Hubbell. In 2023, Victor was named to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers list.

Long was appointed by the Washington, DC Court of Appeals as a Trustee for the Client Security Trust Fund, overseeing the safe investment of clients' funds held in trusts in the District of Columbia. He is also responsible for deciding whether claims made by clients who have lost money due to the dishonesty of lawyers can recover their funds. He has also served as a court-appointed mediator in the District of Columbia for 15 years.

Regan Zambri Long PLLC
Washington, DC, personal injury law firm Regan Zambri Long PLLC strives to provide our clients with legal representation of the highest caliber to our clients. We focus primarily on personal injury law and fight hard for people hurt by someone else's carelessness. For more information, visit rhllaw.com.

Media Contact:
Wendy Lindars
570-417-9305
[email protected]

SOURCE Regan Zambri Long PLLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.