iDEAL Semiconductor Sets New Safety Level for High-Voltage Batteries with SuperQ™ MOSFETs

New 150V/2.5mΩ device delivers industry-leading short-circuit robustness and enables up to 50% component reduction in 72V+ battery management systems

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iDEAL Semiconductor, a leader in high-performance power silicon, today announced the availability of its SuperQ™ MOSFET technology, purpose-built to solve the critical safety and efficiency trade-off in high-voltage (72V and higher) battery management systems (BMS). The new platform sets an industry benchmark for short-circuit withstand capability (SCWC), the most vital safety metric for the BMS discharge switch.

The proliferation of high-voltage battery packs in e-mobility, drones and professional power tools introduces a high-stakes challenge: protecting against catastrophic failure during external short-circuit events, where currents can spike into the thousands of amps. The discharge MOSFET is the single component responsible for isolating the battery pack under these extreme conditions.

"In high-energy packs, robustness is non-negotiable. Traditional MOSFET designs are forced to compromise between achieving ultra-low R DS(on) for efficiency and the structural integrity needed to survive a massive short-circuit current," said Dr. Phil Rutter VP of Design at iDEAL Semiconductor. "The SuperQ™ platform eliminates this compromise. Our proprietary cell structure delivers the market's lowest on-resistance alongside a safety margin that is simply unmatched, giving designers the confidence to build smaller, more reliable, and lower-cost battery systems."

1.4x Superior Short-Circuit Withstand Current

iDEAL Semiconductor's internal testing demonstrated SuperQ's significant performance advantage. A head-to-head comparison of the iS15M2R5S1T (150V, 2.5mΩ, TOLL package) against a leading competitor revealed:

Company / Product Voltage R DS(on) SCWC (peak) iDEAL SuperQ™ (iS15M2R5S1T) 150V 2.5mΩ 800A Leading Competitor 150V 2.5mΩ 580A

The SuperQ device exhibited a 1.4 times higher short-circuit failure capability than its closest competitor. This breakthrough performance is achieved through a proprietary cell structure featuring a wider conduction region that maximizes power density and structural integrity under extreme stress.

Lower System Cost and Enhanced Reliability

For battery pack designers, this superior SCWC translates directly into system-level benefits:

Component Reduction: Because each SuperQ device handles a significantly higher short-circuit current, designers can use up to 50% fewer MOSFETs in parallel to meet the same safety requirements.





Cost Savings: Reducing the component count and complexity leads to a substantial decrease in the total Bill of Materials (BOM) and simplifies board layout.





Efficiency: Maintaining ultra-low R DS(on) of 2.5mΩ minimizes conduction losses, extending battery run-time and reducing thermal management needs.

The SuperQ portfolio is available immediately with devices up to 200V, providing solutions for battery platforms ranging from 72V to over 144V.

For further details and a white paper on their use in battery management systems please visit https://idealsemi.com/battery-management/.

About iDEAL Semiconductor

iDEAL Semiconductor Devices, Inc. is an industry-leading developer of next- generation silicon power devices.

The company was founded with the mission of pushing silicon beyond its perceived limits. Its patented SuperQ technology delivers breakthrough energy efficiency using conventional CMOS processes – without departing from the proven benefits of silicon.

The platform technology, applicable across a wide range of products, applications, and semiconductor materials, is purpose-built to mitigate power loss in every application and will provide greener energy usage for the next generation.

iDEAL is based in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and for further information please visit www.idealsemi.com

