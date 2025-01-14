Ideal Siding Launches Groundbreaking Siding Academy to Elevate Industry Standards

New Certification Program Aims to Close Skill Gaps

Siding Academy Expected to Attract Initial Enrollment of 200 Students

Program Curriculum Includes Lessons on Practical Skills and Advanced Installation Techniques

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Siding, North America's largest siding renovation company, is proud to announce the launch of Siding Academy, a first-of-its-kind certification program designed to train and certify siding installers across all material types. Siding Academy aims to fill critical skill gaps in the construction industry, equipping both novice and experienced professionals with the tools they need to succeed.

Siding Academy aims to fill critical skill gaps in the construction industry, equipping both novice and experienced professionals with the tools they need to succeed.

Addressing Industry Challenges

The construction industry is grappling with a growing shortage of skilled siding installers, a challenge expected to intensify over the next decade. To address this, Siding Academy offers flexible, online training programs led by experienced professionals—referred to as "siding professors"—who bring over 20 years of industry expertise. The curriculum emphasizes practical skills, advanced installation techniques and certifications tailored to various experience levels, ensuring participants are prepared to meet evolving market demands.

"Siding Academy represents a significant step forward for the siding industry," said Alex Filipuk, Founder and CEO of Ideal Siding. "We recognized the need for a comprehensive training program to elevate the quality and consistency of siding installation. By providing accessible, high-quality education, we are not only helping professionals advance their careers, but also raising the bar for the entire industry."

Program Features and Accessibility

The online nature of the program makes it accessible to participants worldwide, with courses ranging from one to 12 weeks based on the participant's pace and the number of classes taken. The introductory program, priced at $299, includes:

Training on installation techniques for the most common siding materials, with plans to expand to advanced materials in the future.

Instruction from experienced siding professors and manufacturer representatives, offering practical, real-world insights.

Ongoing education opportunities through webinars, guest lectures, and updated curriculum to keep participants informed on industry developments.

Commitment to Franchise and Workforce Development

Ideal Siding franchisees are required to complete at least a portion of the program, reinforcing the company's commitment to quality across its franchise network. For Ideal Siding crews, the course costs are fully covered by the company, reflecting the brand's dedication to investing in its workforce and improving industry standards.

"Our mission with Siding Academy is to bridge the skill gap in the siding industry and empower professionals to excel," said Alberto Hadad, Chief Operating Officer at Ideal Siding. "Whether someone is new to siding or a seasoned installer looking to refine their skills, Siding Academy provides the education and certification needed to advance their career and deliver exceptional results."

Reinventing Industry Standards

By reinvesting course fees into the program, Ideal Siding ensures continuous improvement and expansion of its offerings, setting a new benchmark for education and training in the siding industry. The program's innovative approach, coupled with its collaboration with manufacturers and industry experts, makes it a transformative initiative for construction professionals and the housing market.

For more information about Siding Academy or to enroll, visit https://www.sidingacademy.com/.

To learn more about the Ideal Siding franchise opportunity, visit https://idealsiding.com/franchise/. To learn more about Ideal Siding, visit https://idealsiding.com/.

About Ideal Siding

Ideal Siding is North America's fastest-growing siding renovation franchise, serving homeowners across the United States and Canada. With over 70 locations, Ideal Siding specializes in transforming homes with top-quality materials and expert craftsmanship. By combining innovative digital marketing strategies, a centralized call center, and a proven operational model, we ensure consistent lead generation and support for franchisees, helping them build successful businesses. Our mission is to bring exceptional customer service and flawless siding renovations to every neighborhood. For more information, visit www.idealsiding.com.

Media Contact: Paige Stark, Fishman PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Ideal Siding