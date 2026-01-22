Ideal Siding Opens 20+ Locations in 2025, Kicks Off 2026 on Path to 100+ Units

Nearly 20 Franchise Agreements Awarded in 2025 as the Brand Expands Across the U.S. and Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Siding, North America's largest siding renovation company, enters 2026 following a year of significant system-wide growth, strategic expansion, and operational milestones that position the brand to surpass 100 locations early into the new year.

With a rapidly expanding footprint, growing national partnerships, and increasing commercial capabilities, Ideal Siding enters 2026 positioned for continued growth across North America.

During 2025, Ideal Siding awarded 19 new franchise agreements, 17 in the United States and two in Canada, and opened approximately 23 new locations across North America. With additional agreements finalized at the start of 2026, the brand is expected to exceed 100 operating locations soon, marking a major milestone in its expansion.

"Last year was about proving the strength of the model at scale," said Alex Filipuk, CEO and Founder of Ideal Siding. "We grew quickly, but more importantly, we grew deliberately with strong operators, the right markets, and systems that can support long-term success."

Strategic Market Expansion Fuels National Footprint

In 2025, Ideal Siding expanded into several priority territories identified early in the year, including the Washington, D.C. Metro Area, with new locations in Baltimore and Dulles, as well as Richmond, Virginia. Additional market entries include Chicago, Illinois; Long Island, New York; Cincinnati, Ohio; Ottawa, Ontario; and Providence, Rhode Island.

That momentum continues into 2026, with franchisees scheduled to open in Lafayette, Louisiana; Huntsville, Alabama; and New Orleans, Louisiana in the first half of the year. Ideal Siding is also actively recruiting franchise partners in growth markets including Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Detroit, Cleveland, Hawaii, and California.

Major 2025 Milestones Strengthen the System

Beyond unit growth, 2025 marked several important operational and strategic achievements for Ideal Siding. The company reached royalty sufficiency, reflecting the financial health and maturity of the franchise system.

The brand also expanded its commercial and national account capabilities, securing partnerships with Sherwin-Williams, Home Depot, and DKI, and increasing its presence in the multifamily space through participation in the National Apartment Association's (NAA) annual conference, Apartmentalize.

Filipuk developed the Filipuk Absentee Success Index (FASI), a formula designed to help franchisees better understand the financial mechanics behind absentee ownership and scalable operations, reinforcing Ideal Siding's focus on data-driven decision-making.

Laying the Groundwork for Commercial Growth

As Ideal Siding enters 2026, the brand is building momentum in the commercial space, including support for large-scale commercial projects. This initiative reflects the company's broader effort to equip franchisees with the tools and infrastructure needed to pursue higher-value commercial work.

Meanwhile, Ideal Siding's proprietary Siding Academy began taking shape in 2025, launching three foundational courses as an early step toward standardized training and education across the siding industry.

Entering 2026 with Strong Momentum

"We're starting this year with a strong foundation and clear direction," Filipuk added. "Our focus in 2026 is on deepening our presence in existing markets while continuing to expand responsibly into new ones."

To learn more about the Ideal Siding franchise opportunity, visit www.idealsiding.com/franchise. To learn more about Ideal Siding, visit www.idealsiding.com.

About Ideal Siding

Ideal Siding is North America's fastest-growing siding renovation franchise, serving homeowners across the United States and Canada. With over 90 locations, Ideal Siding specializes in transforming homes with top-quality materials and expert craftsmanship. By combining innovative digital marketing strategies, a centralized call center, and a proven operational model, we ensure consistent lead generation and support for franchisees, helping them build successful businesses. Our mission is to bring exceptional customer service and flawless siding renovations to every neighborhood. For more information, visit www.idealsiding.com.

