Ideal Siding Surpasses 100 Locations Across North America

Exterior renovation franchise marks the milestone with expansion into key new markets

Ideal Siding signs development deals to expand into Knoxville, Tennessee and Southwest Washington

Franchise Business Review recognizes Ideal Siding as a Top Franchise, Most Profitable Franchise

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Siding, North America's largest siding renovation franchise, announced it has surpassed 100 locations, a milestone that reflects steady, quality-focused growth across the United States and Canada.

So far in 2026, Ideal Siding has awarded 11 territories and opened nine. Looking ahead, the brand is poised for continued expansion this year, with a robust pipeline of new locations expected to open across the country.

"From day one, our focus has been on giving franchise owners everything they need to build with confidence, from training and coaching to marketing, operations and hands-on business guidance," said Alex Filipuk, Founder and CEO of Ideal Siding. "We are consistently strengthening that support as our network exceeds 100 locations, while attracting motivated, community-minded owners who raise the bar for everyone around them."

New Owners Push the Network Past 100

Helping the brand reach the 100-location mark was the addition of franchise owner James Ayo, who is bringing Ideal Siding, along with 20+ years of experience leading engineering, operations and construction projects, to Knoxville, Tennessee. Also helping reach the milestone was a franchise agreement with Matthew Hammond to serve Portland Oregon. Hammond brings a background in business development, sales and operations across the media, healthcare and home services industries.

"Surpassing 100 locations comes down to partnering with the right people," said Gareth Angell, Senior Director of Franchise Development at Ideal Siding. "Owners like James and Matthew bring real leadership and business experience along with a genuine commitment to their communities, and that is exactly the profile we look for. Our focus stays on finding franchise owners who share our values and are ready to build something of their own."

Expanding Footprint Across North America

The brand now operates in six provinces across Canada and has signed agreements in 23 U.S. states, with recently completed registrations in South Dakota, Indiana and Rhode Island and registration also currently underway in California and Hawaii, opening the door to new franchise opportunities. Since its founding in 2019, Ideal Siding has completed more than 2,500 exterior renovation projects, helping homeowners and commercial property owners protect and enhance their investments with professional siding solutions.

So far in 2026, Ideal Siding has awarded 11 territories and opened nine. Looking ahead, the brand is poised for continued expansion this year, with a robust pipeline of new locations expected to open across the country. With one milestone now achieved, Ideal Siding is looking to strategically incorporate more multi-unit franchise owners into its system, with plans to reach nearly 200 locations and 100 franchisees in the next three years.

National Industry Recognition

Ideal Siding's growth is also earning the brand recognition at the industry level. This year, Franchise Business Review named Ideal Siding to several of its prestigious lists:

Top Franchises

Most Profitable Franchises

Top Franchises for Culture

Top Low-Cost Franchises

These honors come on the heels of the brand's recognition with the 2025 James Hardie™ President's Club Award earlier this year, which is awarded annually to fewer than 1% of contractors within the James Hardie™ ALLIANCE network.

A Support Model Built for Growth

To keep pace with expansion, Ideal Siding's Support Center team has grown more than 10 times over the past five years, strengthening resources across the business. Central to that support are three key functions: a Marketing Coach for local and digital marketing, campaign planning and brand best practices; a Commercial Project Manager for commercial opportunities and project execution; and a Head of Coaching to help owners grow and improve their operations. That combination of local ownership and system-wide support is what continues to draw entrepreneurs to the brand.

To learn more about Ideal Siding franchise opportunities, visit www.idealsiding.com/franchise. To learn more about Ideal Siding, visit www.idealsiding.com.

About Ideal Siding

Ideal Siding is North America's fastest-growing siding renovation franchise, serving homeowners across the United States and Canada. With over 100 locations, Ideal Siding specializes in transforming homes with top-quality materials and expert craftsmanship. By combining innovative digital marketing strategies, a centralized call center, and a proven operational model, we ensure consistent lead generation and support for franchisees, helping them build successful businesses. Our mission is to bring exceptional customer service and flawless siding renovations to every neighborhood. For more information, visit www.idealsiding.com.

Media Contact: Paige Stark, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Ideal Siding